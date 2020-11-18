Kayleigh McEnany ripped as ‘national disgrace’ after Fox News appearance: ‘Looking forward to her being unemployable’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany complained that coronavirus prevention measures were “Orwellian,” and social media users let her have it.

McEnany appeared Wednesday on “Fox & Friends,” where she casually suggested President Donald Trump would serve a second term despite his election loss, accused governors of acting like authoritarians by trying to limit the spread of the deadly virus — and refused to speak to reporters from other media outlets.

I dismiss @PressSec as moronic, insipid, inconsequential, insignificant, indefatigably insane and irrelevant. Now go get your shine box. https://t.co/U2syYTEE1t — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) November 18, 2020

McEnany describes acting like a complete and total psychopath to your fellow community as “American.” https://t.co/3JrQRvUI6p — Patrick Heusinger (@heusinger) November 18, 2020

.@PressSec is what a Christian looks like if you remove their Jesus and replace him with a spray-tanned predatory racist. https://t.co/EELQkGEfQP — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) November 18, 2020

I suspect Orwell would have used @PressSec as a case study in double speak pic.twitter.com/FNNAL0pdMS — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 18, 2020

She's a national disgrace — JohnnyJet (@JohnnyJet) November 18, 2020

Looking forward to her being unemployable for the rest of her miserable life. And also the ethics lawsuits for violations of the Hatch act and suing her to recover our tax payer funded salary — #VoteBlue (@tcrewws) November 18, 2020

And @Presssec, who constantly says up is down while lying for @POTUS, calls something "Orwellian." The jokes write themselves. https://t.co/jfqaSDUBLe — Paul S. Kemp (@Paulskemp) November 18, 2020

Speed limits are "Orwellian".

Emission controls are "Orwellian".

Stop signs are "Orwellian".

Seat belts are "Orwellian".

Traffic lights are "Orwellian".

Sports helmets are "Orwellian".

Hockey Rink shields are "Orwellian". — Truth Hertz 🌊 (@umussbekidding) November 18, 2020

Is she doing ANY government work? — Leslie McCarthy (@LeslieM3355) November 18, 2020

lol facio-muscular analysis of her expression when she says second Trump administration. You have to work really hard to keep up the pretense. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 18, 2020

It’s amazing how the call being asked not to have big thanksgiving dinners is “Orwellian” when no one will enforce it, but anyone accidentally caught up in police response to protestors should have known better than to be outside past 9pm. — Jonathan (@JonoftheLibrary) November 18, 2020

I missed the passage in 1984 where Big Brother says, "Please stay safe and don't spread disease to other people." — Jack Pitney (@jpitney) November 18, 2020

My cousin invited me to her Thanksgiving dinner this Sunday after telling me her son tested positive for Covid19. Americans are still trying to treat Covid19 like a bad cold and she was sad when I said I wont be there. I was never planning on leaving my house for Thanksgiving. — 🛸👽Disclosure 2021👽🛸 (@BurnettCynthia) November 18, 2020

It’s hard to answer questions when her boss doesn’t know which lies have been publicly debunked from moment to moment. — TheBadNewsB (@TheBadNewsB) November 18, 2020

McEnany criticizes "Orwellian" coronavirus restrictions. "The American people know how to protect their health. We've dealt with covid for many months." Here is how we're doing relative to Europe, where some big countries began with tough restrictions 2-3 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/zOAjlq13Jq — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 18, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany telling 75 million armed Trump supporters there will be a second administration is getting us into very dangerous J-Curve territory https://t.co/sCJupA8GrL pic.twitter.com/qWD4rppTLe — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) November 18, 2020