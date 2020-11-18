Quantcast
Kayleigh McEnany ripped as ‘national disgrace’ after Fox News appearance: ‘Looking forward to her being unemployable’

1 min ago

Kayleigh McEnany appears on Fox News (screen grab)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany complained that coronavirus prevention measures were “Orwellian,” and social media users let her have it.

McEnany appeared Wednesday on “Fox & Friends,” where she casually suggested President Donald Trump would serve a second term despite his election loss, accused governors of acting like authoritarians by trying to limit the spread of the deadly virus — and refused to speak to reporters from other media outlets.

Neo-Nazis explain how joining the Proud Boys was their gateway drug to fascism

10 mins ago

November 18, 2020

The Proud Boys, a far-right gang known for its staunch support of President Donald Trump, have long denied being a racist organization despite the fact that one of its longtime leaders is now openly admitting that he's a Nazi.

But leaked private chat transcripts obtained by Vice News show some members of the neo-Nazi organization The Base are admitting that they initially joined the Proud Boys and that the organization served as something like a gateway drug to the world of white nationalist politics.

Michigan GOP mayor: Trump’s ‘baseless lies’ about the election ‘should be universally condemned by all patriotic Americans’

11 mins ago

November 18, 2020

The Republican mayor of Sterling Heights, Michigan, slammed President Trump on Facebook this Wednesday, saying he is "deliberately lying to Americans and the world about the Michigan election results in order to create uncertainty, fear and distrust in our democracy."

"His temper tantrums on Twitter and baseless lies about the election should be universally condemned by all patriotic Americans, regardless of who you voted for," Michael Taylor wrote.

“The President knows he lost and understands completely that on January 20, 2021 at 12:00 pm he will no longer be president; but his pride is more important to him than our nation and our democracy," he continued. "This charade continues at a severe cost to our nation; we deserve better. It is time for all Americans to demand honor, integrity and the truth from our President - particularly elected Republicans in Michigan who should take great offense to the President’s assault on the integrity of our state’s election."

The ‘freedom’ America’s billionaires are selling is literally killing us

34 mins ago

November 18, 2020

America’s rightwing billionaires comfortably hang out on their massive estates, giving instant Covid tests to their live-in servants, while using the word “freedom“ to describe their lifestyle in the rightwing media they own or support.

The headline yesterday over at NewsMax reads, “No Masking Biden’s Disdain For Freedom” and one at RedState references “Covid Tyranny.”

Wealthy right wingers have been telling us this sort of thing for years: that “socialist“ programs and regulations that help or protect average people diminish America’s freedom.

Freedom Works and their followers in the Tea Party argued that Obamacare and Medicare destroyed American’s “freedom” to choose not to have healthcare or get any support or benefits from the government when they get sick.

