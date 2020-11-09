Quantcast
Key witness in Rudy Giuliani’s election crusade is a convicted sex offender: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani (Photo: screen capture)

During the press conference Rudy Giuliani held at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Northeast Philadelphia last week to discuss upcoming lawsuits challenging the 2020 election results, the first person he called up as a witness was a convicted sex offender, POLITICO reports.

“It’s such a shame. This is a democracy,” alleged poll watcher Daryl Brooks said. “They did not allow us to see anything. Was it corrupt or not? But give us an opportunity as poll watchers to view all the documents — all of the ballots.”

According to reports, Brooks was incarcerated in the 1990s on charges of sexual assault, lewdness and endangering the welfare of a minor for exposing himself to two girls ages 7 and 11. Brooks has run for various offices that include the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives. During the press conference, Brooks said he’s from Philadelphia, but POLITICO could not confirm that to be the case.

Read the full report over at POLITICO.


