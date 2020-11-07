Kimberly Guilfoyle offered lap dance to big-ticket fundraiser who gave Trump the most money: report

On Saturday, Politico reported that the Trump campaign and Republican officials are beginning to point blame for the president’s loss — including one of their senior officials’ sexually inappropriate behavior at campaign functions.

“Senior campaign and GOP officials vented that Trump’s finance team, led by former Fox TV host and Donald Trump Jr. girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, underperformed and was an HR nightmare,” reported Politico. “Trump couldn’t compete with Biden’s small-dollar fundraising machine, and some donors were horrified by what they described as Guilfoyle’s lack of professionalism: She frequently joked about her sex life and, at one fundraiser, offered a lap dance to the donor who gave the most money.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Republican Party and campaign officials were convinced that Guilfoyle’s team, which was beset by infighting and departures, was vastly underperforming. There was anger over their abrupt cancelation of a late September virtual fundraiser with the president that was supposed to rake in as much as $15 million just ahead of the third quarter deadline,” said the report. “Senior campaign officials, meanwhile, had been getting reports that Guilfoyle had been berating her staff. Appearing together at fundraisers, Guilfoyle and her boyfriend, Donald Trump Jr., would banter in sexually suggestive ways that made some donors uncomfortable.”

“During a December donor event at Trump Hotel in Washington, Guilfoyle offered to give a lap dance to whoever raised the most money, according to two people who were present and another person who was familiar with the episode,” the report continued. “And at an event in Jackson Hole, Wyo. earlier this year, Guilfoyle and the younger Trump joked about how she raised money while in hot tubs. Another attendee presented a slightly different version, saying that whoever in the audience raised the most money would be offered a hot tub party with Guilfoyle.”

Guilfoyle, who drew nationwide attention for her fiery speech at the Republican National Convention, was forced out of Fox News after allegations of sexual harassment, including that she paraded naked in front of a female assistant and made her look at pictures of the genitals of men she slept with.