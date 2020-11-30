Legal reporter shocked by Rudy Giuliani’s latest ‘breathtaking claim’ in fight over vote counting
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani held a press event in Arizona on Monday in which he lobbed out more false claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” from President Donald Trump.
Among other things, Giuliani alleged that that Arizona’s process for picking its voting machines was “corrupt,” even though he acknowledged he had no personal knowledge about how the process worked.
One claim, however, shocked Reuters legal reporter Brad Heath, who said it went beyond anything that Giuliani had argued before.
“Giuliani is saying votes shouldn’t count if their counting wasn’t subject to sufficient scrutiny,” wrote Heath. “That’s a breathtaking claim — that you not just can but *should* throw out many people’s ballots because of (nonexistent) problems with election workers.”
Giuliani has completely failed so far in his efforts to get ballots tossed out, and on Friday received a humiliating rebuke from a Trump-appointed judge who ruled not only that the Trump campaign’s legal claims about fraud lack evidence but that they are not actually legal claims about fraud at all.
Giuliani is saying votes shouldn’t count if their counting wasn’t subject to sufficient scrutiny. That’s a breathtaking claim — that you not just can but *should* throw out many people’s ballots because of (nonexistent) problems with election workers.
— Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 30, 2020
