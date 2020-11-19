LISTEN: Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani gets schooled in court after failing to understand a fundamental legal principle

Rudy Giuliani botched a fundamental legal concept during a court hearing on President Donald Trump’s election loss.

A judge pressed the president’s personal attorney to explain what standard of scrutiny should be applied to the government’s action, and Giuliani fumbled.

“The normal one,” Giuliani said.

Strict scrutiny is the highest and most stringent standard of judicial review, above the lesser standards of rational basis review and exacting or intermediate scrutiny, but there is no normal standard.

“For strict scrutiny to apply, a fundamental right needs to be burdened,” the judge explained to the president’s attorney.

Giuliani later admitted that he did not understand what strict scrutiny meant.