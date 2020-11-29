Maria Bartiromo faces conservative backlash after Trump interview becomes ‘infomercial’ for election lies

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo was buried under an avalanche of criticism on Sunday morning after she allowed Donald Trump to spew outrageous assertions about 2020 election interference unchecked in what one conservative called an “infomercial” chock full of unfounded claims.

With the president ranging far afield — at one time saying the FBI and his own Justice Department was involved in the conspiracy to deny him a second term — the Fox host sat by, occasionally encouraging the president on.

According to Amanda Carpenter, a former speechwriter to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Bartiromo’s behavior with the president is a problem for the Fox News family.

“Let’s be clear. Maria Bartiromo is not interviewing the President rn. She is providing him a free platform to feed his base talking points uncontested. (Yum yum!) This is propaganda,” she tweeted before adding she would be on CNN to discuss the Fox host. She then added, “Watching Maria is like watching an infomercial. ‘Can you tell me more about how, how this blender could really make me a smoothie? Please show me how!’ This is the level of questioning we are seeing here. Whew Maria went all in on at least three different conspiracies at the 10:42 min mark. She’s way off the deep end. This isn’t a Trump problem, it’s a Fox problem.’



Carpenter was not the only one to bury Bartiromo, as critics piled on after the interview as you can see below:

Public reminder that Maria Bartiromo is a Trustee at New York University. How can NYU tolerate a Board Trustee who undermines democracy and provides a platform for hate and disinformation? — Kevin Collymore (@MrCollymore) November 29, 2020

Maria Bartiromo indirectly hits her own network, among nearly all media outlets, for declaring Joe Biden President-elect on Nov. 7 https://t.co/LxxKeCxMpf — Mike Brest (@MikeBrestDC) November 29, 2020

Sounds like a good reason to never listen to anything Maria Bartiromo has to say, especially business advice. — Rather B Laughing (@realDdoubleD) November 29, 2020

They keep saying statistical impossibilities. What impossibilities? Are they talking about rallies again? Who cares about the rallies? I would never go to one, but I still voted. — Heather is finally able to breathe again! (@mugglemom2010) November 29, 2020

Maria Bartiromo is doing a great impersonation of Goebbels. https://t.co/BItGIobA6P — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) November 29, 2020

WTH happened to Maria Bartiromo? She’s crazy. — THE ACCOUNTANT (@LinkedHD) November 29, 2020

Maria Bartiromo isn't an actual journalist. She's an anti-democratic right wing propagandist. — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) November 29, 2020

"You're actually very brave" – Donald Trump to Maria Bartiromo, who allows him long, repetitive diatribes of repeatedly disproven claims about the election without interruption. — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) November 29, 2020

Maria Bartiromo should be ashamed of herself–never correcting him and letting him lie. They are NOT dumps! They are MAIL-IN BALLOTS. — Snarky Kat (@sharkow53) November 29, 2020

Maria Bartiromo is assisting Trump in taking massive dumps on our constitution. What kind of person does this? — 63 Blue Vet (@63_vet) November 29, 2020

@MariaBartiromo I am full-blooded Italian-American; I believe Maria Bartiromo is also the same. That said, regarding her Sunday show this morning & her allowing Trump to spew all his delusional lies w/o any check or questions is a big disgrace to my heritage. 👎😥 — Babzie (@Babzie0) November 29, 2020

I know Maria Bartiromo has always been part of the tv biz news culture which is very right wing. But was there a transition I missed when she went full Judge Jeanine/Lou Dobbs? — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 29, 2020

This was not an interview just @realDonaldTrump in high wine with the usual #lies attempting to disenfranchise over 80 MILLION people.

'Many people are asking' was this really Maria Bartiromo's @OANN job interview? — Hal Donahue (@haldonahue) November 29, 2020

She says yup and nods her head. Still shocking 4 yrs later to hear the US president call the free press enemies of the people. — hope bardugoni (@setiris) November 29, 2020

