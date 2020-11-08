Melania ‘counting minutes’ to divorce now that Trump has lost the election: report

According to a report from the Daily Mail tabloid, first lady Melania Trump is contemplating divorcing her husband Donald now that they will be leaving the White House in January after his loss to former Vice President Joe Biden.

The report notes that the couple, who have been married for 15 years, have continued to sleep in separate bedrooms in what a former aide to the first lady called a “transactional marriage.”

In an interview, former White House aide and Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman, said divorce could be in the offing now that that the White House years are coming to an end.

“Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce,” Manigault Newman stated, adding the first lady stuck around thus far because, “If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he’s in office, he would find a way to punish her.”

It was noted that when Trump was first elected, Melania wept at the prospect of moving to Washington DC, and renegotiated her pre-nuptial agreement before joining her husband in the White House.

According to CNN, the first lady is reportedly encouraging her husband to concede defeat after Biden was declared the winner of Tuesday’s election.

