Melania Trump considering penning memoir: ‘She’s not done or going as quietly as you might expect’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump reflect during a moment of silence at the 9/11 Observance Ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Sept. 11, 2017. (DOD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro)

According to a report from Page Six, outgoing first lady Melania Trump is giving serious consideration to writing a memoir allowing her to make money on her own.

The wife of Donald Trump has been one of the most reticent of first ladies, infrequently making public statements — often only brief comments in support of her president.

According to the report, she is now considering writing a book about her experiences, with a White House insider stating, “Melania is in meetings to write her White House memoir. And it would be her money — a chance for her to earn on her own.”

“She’s not done, or going as quietly as you might expect.” the source explained adding, “In the wake of Stephanie Winston Wolkoff’s betrayal, in both print and on secret tapes, Melania’s story could be worth big money.”

Page Six reports, “A book from Melania could set the record straight on some of her notable White House episodes — from that infamous ‘I really don’t care, do u?’ jacket that she wore in 2018 to enduring a coronavirus infection,” before adding, “The book business surrounding the Trumps — pro and con — has been booming.”



 

 


