Melania Trump considering penning memoir: ‘She’s not done or going as quietly as you might expect’

According to a report from Page Six, outgoing first lady Melania Trump is giving serious consideration to writing a memoir allowing her to make money on her own.
The wife of Donald Trump has been one of the most reticent of first ladies, infrequently making public statements — often only brief comments in support of her president.
According to the report, she is now considering writing a book about her experiences, with a White House insider stating, “Melania is in meetings to write her White House memoir. And it would be her money — a chance for her to earn on her own.”
“She’s not done, or going as quietly as you might expect.” the source explained adding, “In the wake of Stephanie Winston Wolkoff’s betrayal, in both print and on secret tapes, Melania’s story could be worth big money.”
Page Six reports, “A book from Melania could set the record straight on some of her notable White House episodes — from that infamous ‘I really don’t care, do u?’ jacket that she wore in 2018 to enduring a coronavirus infection,” before adding, “The book business surrounding the Trumps — pro and con — has been booming.”
You can read more here.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.