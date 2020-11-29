Quantcast
Melania Trump’s memoir plans set off an avalanche of brutal title suggestions

Published

2 hours ago

on

Commentary

News from Page Six that first lady Melania Trump is planning on writing a memoir about her time in the White House set off an all too predictable flood of title suggestions on social media that were equal parts brutal and hilarious.

According to Page Six, the first lady is planning to write the book and that the income from it will solely be hers allowing her to cash in the past four years like the rest of the Trump family.

As historian Micheal Beshloss wrote, “New York Post reports today that Mrs. Trump is “preparing to pen memoir on her time in the White House.”

That, in turn, inspired commenters to weigh with titles for the book and commentary about the out-going first lady.

As you can see below:

