‘Meltdowns upon meltdowns’: Mary Trump predicts nothing but chaos from the president before he steps down

In a post-election column for the Guardian, Mary Trump — Donald Trump’s niece — said she expects the last days of his presidency will be filled with chaos and multiple “meltdowns” as he faces both the prospect of prison as well as becoming irrelevant.

Trump’s niece, who is a psychologist, said the loss of the presidency to former Vice President Joe Biden is likely devastating to the president –and that makes him dangerous.

“This is what Donald’s going to do: he’s not going to concede, although who cares. What’s worse is he’s not going to engage in the normal activities that guarantee a peaceful transition. All he’s got now is breaking stuff, and he’s going to do that with a vengeance. I’ve always known how cruel he can be,” she wrote. “He’ll be having meltdowns upon meltdowns right now. He has never been in a situation like this before. What’s interesting is that Donald has never won anything legitimately in his entire life, but because he has been so enabled by people along the way, he has never lost anything either. He’s the kind of person who thinks that even if you steal and cheat to win, you deserve to win.”

According to the psychologist, her uncle is likely consumed with the fact that the Republican Party — in general — fared well in last Tuesday’s election while he went down to defeat.

“The fact that the Republicans have done better than expected in Congress and the Senate will have made him extraordinarily angry. It means that people were voting against Donald Trump in this election, but not necessarily against this party. That will have added so much salt to his narcissistic wounds,” she explained before issuing a warning that his actions until Biden is sworn in could have deadly consequences.

“I worry about what Donald’s going to do in that time to lash out. He will go as far as he can to delegitimize the new administration, then he’ll pass pardons that will demoralize us, and sign a flurry of executive orders,” she wrote. “Remember, he will also still be in charge of the US response to the pandemic. There could be a million Americans dead by then under his watch.”

She went on to add that the president now sees himself alone in a hostile world, writing, “It’s not like he has any friends, anyway. It’s grim for him. Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric also know their relationship with their father is both conditional and transactional. I have been saying since 2016 that I was going to have to change my name. I think they’re going to have to change theirs.”

She then added, “As for saying he’ll run in 2024, that’s just a face-saving exercise. It’s a way of distracting him from the fact that he’s probably going to prison. But the worst thing Donald’s looking at isn’t financial difficulties or the prospect of jail. It’s becoming irrelevant. I don’t think he would ever recover from that.”

