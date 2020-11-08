Trump now facing reality of ‘two avenues’ of criminal charges after loss to Joe Biden: CNN
One day after Donald Trump learned he won’t be serving a second term, CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said the president needs to prepare himself for the possibility of criminal indictments the moment President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.
Speaking with host Christi Paul, the former federal prosecutor said the country should expect a flurry of pardons from Trump including the possibility he may try to pardon himself.
“The president by law retains all of his power until January 20th with the inauguration. With that said, what do you expect is going to happen between now and Inauguration Day?” host Paul asked.
“Hold on tight to your seats,” Honig began. “I think President Trump is going to use every last ounce of power right up until 11:59:59 on January 20th. Watch for pardons; he has the pardon power. Many presidents have used the pardon power in their final dates in office. I’d watch for him to pardon his political allies, Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulos. I would look at the possibility that he might pardon his family members who are under state investigations for fraud. Now presidential pardon doesn’t cover people in a state prosecution, but might well cover them for federal purposes. Then the big question is: will the president try to pardon himself? It’s never happened in our history and we don’t actually know if that’s lawful or not. But if he tries it, we could find out.”
Continuing in that vein, the former prosecutor pointed out what the future holds for the president.
“He loses his protections,” he began. “He’s avoided trouble by being in the White House — there are laws and policies, especially in the Justice Department, that protect a sitting president. He will not be the sitting president at 12:01 on January 20th.”
“He’s got potential exposure from the federal government, from the Department of Justice, and potentially from the Manhattan prosecutors — they are focusing on the Manhattan state prosecutors, the D.A’s office are focusing on various financial fraud,” he added. “In some ways that’s easier to prove and easier to prosecute than some of the things that might be federal; for example obstruction of justice. But he’s looking at at least two different avenues of potential criminal exposure once he gets out of office.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Fireworks, flags, face masks: Biden celebrates at drive-in rally
Wearing facemasks and waving flags from car rooftops, hundreds of Democrats cheered every sentence of Joe Biden's first speech as president-elect at his victory party for the coronavirus era.
They sounded car horns and danced in the backs of jeeps as Biden told the drive-in rally at his election headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware that he would unify America as its 46th president.
"It's an amazing feeling," said 26-year-old financial analyst Juliana Panzera, speaking through her car window in the parking lot of the Chase Center.
"It almost feels too good to be true. But thank God it isn't," she added.
2020 Election
‘God Bless America’: world media react to Biden win
With headlines like 'God Bless America', powerful media outlets around the world welcomed the defeat of Donald Trump but warned president-elect Joe Biden faced enormous challenges in healing the United States.
The international press also focused on the feat of Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate who will become the United States' first female black vice president.
"A new dawn for America," read the headline of The Independent in Britain, showing a photo of Biden standing next to Harris and noting her historic achievement.
The Sunday Times went with a picture of a celebrating black woman draped in the US flag and the headline: "Sleepy Joe wakes up America", taunting Trump by using the derogatory nickname he had used for Biden.
2020 Election
US sports stars celebrate Biden win
American sport stars celebrated Joe Biden's victory on Saturday, saying the election of the 46th president of the US has restored their faith in democracy after four tumultuous years under Donald Trump.
Athletes such as LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Megan Rapinoe took to social media to share their feelings after the US media monitoring the electoral vote count in key states like Pennsylvania declared Biden the winner.
"My Philly fam! FOE and more THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!! Let's celebrate! Responsibly still," James posted on his Twitter page.
Trump has sparred numerous times with US athletes over the past four years, especially James, who called on Black Americans to get out and vote.