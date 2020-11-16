Minnesota GOP leader urged to resign after failing to inform Democrats of COVID-19 outbreak at statehouse

The top Republican in the Minnesota Senate is facing calls to step down over his mishandling of a coronavirus outbreak.
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, and the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party called for him to resign from his leadership post, reported the Star Tribune.
“[Republican caucus members] engaged in high-risk behaviors,” said DFL Senate Leader Susan Kent. “[Gazelka] misled Minnesotans about their actions and they have made excuses instead of being accountable.”
Kent said GOP gatherings led to the outbreak, and she complained that Gazelka had not notified the DFL members or nonpartisan staff about the positive tests among GOP senators.
Gazelka said he has not experienced any symptoms, and his wife has tested negative.
The couple had traveled to Florida and have stayed there since Nov. 9.
Republicans held a large dinner party with more than 100 attendees Nov. 5 at an arena event center, and at least two GOP senators have tested positive, along with some staff members.
A memo about the positive test results was not shared with Senate DFL members, and Gazelka later admitted lawmakers had not notified the event center about the outbreak days later.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.