More than one dozen Trump officials violated Hatch Act in month before the election
In an article published on CREW’s website on Monday, November 2 — the day before the 2020 presidential election — CREW reporters Donald K. Sherman and Linnaea Honl-Stuenkel explain, “during the month of October, at least 16 Trump Administration officials have violated the Hatch Act a total of more than 60 times, in an unprecedented and escalating assault on the rule of law and the democratic process. President Trump has allowed — and encouraged — senior officials to use their government roles to take actions benefiting his reelection effort in its final weeks and days as Americans are casting their ballots.”
Sherman and Honl-Stuenkel, however, report that the violations of the law went beyond the Hatch Act — which prohibits employees of the executive branch of the federal government from engaging in some forms of overtly political activity while on duty.
“Beyond the 16 (Trump) Administration officials we identified who have committed clear violations of the Hatch Act,” the CREW reporters note, “the White House appears to have also deployed cabinet members to swing states to tout Trump policies on the taxpayer dime — and pressured leaders of the State Department, FBI and DOJ to take actions against his political adversaries purely for his partisan benefit.”
In mid-October, the Office of the Special Counsel identified 14 senior Trump officials who violated the Hatch Act. And half a month later, CREW identified 16 — who include White House Senior Advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner; National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien; Trump economic policy adviser Peter Navarro; White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany; White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern; White House Assistant Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt; White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah; National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe; Ja’Ron Smith, deputy director of the Office of American Innovation; Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff; Devin O’Malley, Pence’s press secretary; Larry Kudlow, director of the White House Economic Counsel; David Friedman, U.S. ambassador to Israel; Energy Secretary Dan Brouliette; and Andrew Giuliani, associate director of the Office of Public Liaison and son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (President Trump’s personal attorney).
But that list, according to Sherman and Honl-Stuenkel, is not all-inclusive when it comes to unethical behavior by Trump Administration officials.
Sherman and Honl-Stuenkel note, “In addition to the Administration’s obvious Hatch Act violations in the media, the Trump Administration also seems to have deployed legions of cabinet members to battleground states to tout Trump Administration programs in their official capacity. Recent visits include: Interior Secretary David Bernhardt in Iowa, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Ohio and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in Michigan, among many others.”
2020 Election
GOP congressman gets #StopTheStupid trending big-time against Donald Trump — but there’s a catch
The hashtag #stopthestupid was trending last night on Twitter thanks to -- of all people -- a conservative Republican congressman from Michigan named Paul Mitchell. But before anyone gets too excited that Republicans are discovering integrity, there’s an asterisk: Mitchell is retiring in January.
Here’s what the exasperated congressman tweeted Sunday night in response to Trump’s lunatic ranting about the election outcome:
https://twitter.com/RepPaulMitchell/status/1333214085341712388?s=20
Sunday night, there were more than 21,000 tweets featuring #stopthestupid, many of them wondering aloud why more Republicans cannot show the spine and integrity displayed by Mitchell. Most presumably don’t realize, however, that he’s leaving Congress after just two terms in office.
2020 Election
The GOP ‘fundamentals’ are the same as 20 years ago — and they’re ‘running short on competence’: columnist
The Republicans in charge today may be different in some cases than the ones who ran it 20 years ago, but not much else has changed according to The Washington Post's James Downie.
"In the span of an hour, CNN’s State of the Union featured both new and old faces of the Republican Party. First, host Dana Bash interviewed Sen. Roy Blunt, who has held elective office from Missouri for most of the past 35 years. Then she welcomed Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) and Nancy Mace (R-SC), both newly elected members of the House. Though all three looked very different, they sounded much the same," Downie wrote on Sunday evening.
2020 Election
Trump lashes out at ’60 Minutes’ interview with ex-cybersecurity chief using more false conspiracy theories
President Donald Trump apparently watched the "60 Minutes" interview with Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
According to Krebs, the election was the most secure election in history, and none of Trump's claims of fraud are valid. He explained that there would have been a huge difference in votes during the recount if there was fraud. There are not.