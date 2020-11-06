Morning Joe contributor rains hell on ‘Republican jerks’ who won’t call out Trump’s election lies
During her segment on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill hammered the “Republican jerks” who refuse to step up and criticize Donald Trump for trying to undermine the 2020 election results.
Speaking with host Joe Scarborough after Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) took a shot across the president’s bow by saying, “I saw the president’s speech last night and it was very hard to watch. The president’s allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are not substantiated. I’m not aware of any significant wrongdoing here,” McCaskill said the Pennsylvania Republican shouldn’t be the only voice in the wilderness.
Saying she felt good about the direction the election was taking, McCaskill remarked, “I’d love to spend a minute talking about the only conspiracy and fraud that’s going on right now and that’s the lawsuits that are being filed by Donald Trump’s team. You understand they have filed dozens of lawsuits across the country — they have won none of them.”
“So it is so ironic to me that they are standing up with a straight face, these Republican jerks that won’t do what Pat Toomey did this morning, who stood up and said there’s no evidence of fraud,” she continued. “The idea that they’re planting this seed that there’s fraud when the only conspiracy and fraud is the legal strategy of Donald Trump.”
Watch below:
