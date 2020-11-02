Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Morning Joe trashes Trump for new attack on Fauci: ‘This guy has been cleaning up your mess from Day One’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Joe Scarborough and President Donald Trump (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted President Donald Trump for suggesting he’ll fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the election.

The president’s supporters chanted “fire Fauci” at Sunday’s rally in Miami, and Trump mused that he would dispatch the highly respected infectious disease expert for “being wrong a lot.”

“He’s been wrong a lot?” Scarborough said, laughing. “He’s the guy that was telling you it was coming back in the fall. [Trump said,] No, it’s not.’ He’s the guy that told you hydroxychloroquine was not the miracle cure. [Trump said,] ‘Yes, it is, it’s the miracle cure.’ Of course, when you needed a miracle cure you stayed as far away from it. He’s the guy — the group of your people at the FDA who had to warn Americans not to put bleach inside their bodies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This guy has been cleaning up your mess from Day One, and you’re saying he’s been wrong?” Scarborough added.

The president admitted to journalist Bob Woodward that he had purposefully downplayed the threat from the coronavirus, and Scarborough said Trump is to blame for hundreds of thousands of deaths.

“What’s so ironic you were telling Bob Woodward in February on tape what actually the doctor that you’re talking about getting rid of has been saying publicly,” Scarborough said. “The difference between you and him is, he’s been saying it publicly, you have been saying it privately, and then you have been lying to the American public and letting them die. Letting them die despite the fact that you knew better. You’re going to fire him for saying what you actually were telling Bob Woodward in February? That’s interesting.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Arizona’s McSally is a symbol of the GOP’s humiliating collapse under Trump: columnist

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

In a column for Bloomberg, political observer Francis Wilkinson wrote that Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) can be viewed as the poster child for Republicans who set aside their beliefs and values in order to bask in the glow of Trumpism -- only to see that calculated move blow up in their faces.

With McSally expected to lose an Arizona Senate race for the second time in two years after being appointed to fill the seat of former Sen. John Kyl (R-AZ) who retired -- Wilkinson stated the former fighter pilot had the kind of resume that should have ensured her political career until she decided to ally herself with Donald Trump.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Flag-waving Trump supporters block California voting station with vehicle caravan

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

A caravan of President Donald Trump's supporters blocked access to a voting station in southern California.

The caravan paraded for 60 miles through Riverside County before arriving at a Temecula sports park, where throngs of Trump supporters snarled traffic and prevented some voters from reaching the polling station, reported the Los Angeles Times.

“Law enforcement was contacted to ensure that access to the parking lot and voter assistance center were clear,” said Brooke Federico, a spokeswoman for Riverside County. “The Sheriff’s Department responded and cleared access to the parking lot and voter assistance center.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s war on mail-in voting jeopardizing the few seats California Republicans have left: report

Published

20 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

On Monday, The Mercury News reported that President Donald Trump's continuous attacks on mail-in voting have put the already-defensive California Republican Party in a more precarious position than ever.

"According to figures collected by the electoral information firm, Political Data Inc., a surprising 54% of the 8.4 million ballots that have already been cast in California have come from registered Democrats. That’s 8 points above the party’s 46% share of the electorate," reported Ben Christopher. "Only 22% of mail-in ballots have come from Republicans, who make up 24% of all voters. That’s an inversion of the historic norm, where dedicated GOP voters tend to be the first ones to cast their ballots and Democrats are the ones more likely to wait until Election Day arrives."

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE