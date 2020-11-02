MSNBC’s Morning Joe trashes Trump for new attack on Fauci: ‘This guy has been cleaning up your mess from Day One’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted President Donald Trump for suggesting he’ll fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the election.

The president’s supporters chanted “fire Fauci” at Sunday’s rally in Miami, and Trump mused that he would dispatch the highly respected infectious disease expert for “being wrong a lot.”

“He’s been wrong a lot?” Scarborough said, laughing. “He’s the guy that was telling you it was coming back in the fall. [Trump said,] No, it’s not.’ He’s the guy that told you hydroxychloroquine was not the miracle cure. [Trump said,] ‘Yes, it is, it’s the miracle cure.’ Of course, when you needed a miracle cure you stayed as far away from it. He’s the guy — the group of your people at the FDA who had to warn Americans not to put bleach inside their bodies.”

“This guy has been cleaning up your mess from Day One, and you’re saying he’s been wrong?” Scarborough added.

The president admitted to journalist Bob Woodward that he had purposefully downplayed the threat from the coronavirus, and Scarborough said Trump is to blame for hundreds of thousands of deaths.

“What’s so ironic you were telling Bob Woodward in February on tape what actually the doctor that you’re talking about getting rid of has been saying publicly,” Scarborough said. “The difference between you and him is, he’s been saying it publicly, you have been saying it privately, and then you have been lying to the American public and letting them die. Letting them die despite the fact that you knew better. You’re going to fire him for saying what you actually were telling Bob Woodward in February? That’s interesting.”