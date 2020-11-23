Quantcast
Nebraska racist attacks Black neighbor with chainsaw after assuming she was stealing from him

Published

1 min ago

on

Daniel Stueck

A racist Nebraska man attacked his Black neighbor with a chainsaw because he assumed she was stealing from him.

Daniel Stueck confronted the woman Saturday afternoon when she arrived at her Lincoln apartment building, and police said he revved the chainsaw and told her to leave the rental property, reported KLKN-TV.

The woman told police that Stueck called her a racial slur, and continued using racist language and said she “better run.”

The 41-year-old Stueck told police that Black people had been stealing from him and he assumed the woman “was guilty because she was Black.”

Stueck was arrested and charged with terroristic threats with a hate crime enhancement.


Continue Reading

2020 Election

Federal appeals court grants Trump campaign ‘expedited’ hearing after Giuliani bungles case in Pennsylvania

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

The United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has granted the Trump campaign's motion for an expedited hearing in a case that is being handled by attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Last week, federal Judge Matthew Brann tossed out a case in which Giuliani had asked for 680,000 ballots to be invalidated in Pennsylvania. But Giuliani's team had removed legal claims about the demand from its motion to the court.

In his ruling, Brann said that Giuliani could not file an amended complaint in his court. The Trump campaign responded by filing an amended motion for expedited review with the Third Circuit of appeals.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Oklahoma doctor warns ‘unless we have a smart Thanksgiving we’re going to have a sad Christmas’

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

Things are so bad in Oklahoma that one doctor is warning the holidays are going to be particularly bad for families who will be mourning loved ones.

Speaking to MSNBC on Monday, NBC News reporter Morgan Chesky said that daily COVID-19 infections have gone up 140 percent while hospitalizations have increased in the state by 130 percent, so far.

"We're seeing cases of patients having to wait up to 24 hours just to get a bed," said Chesky. "And we know that staffing, they are fatigued and worn down simply because the numbers keep going up in spite of the fact that the CDC has recommended not to travel, we know that people all across the nation are going ahead and packing the airports, attending the mass gatherings."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Fed-up GOP donors may withhold money from Georgia senate races if party doesn’t make Trump concede: report

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's refusal to concede the 2020 presidential election is now causing even more potential headaches for the Republican Party.

The New York Times reports that some wealthy business leaders are getting tired of Trump refusing to even allow the presidential transition process to begin and mulling a variety of ways to force the GOP to tell the president that it's time to accept reality.

Continue Reading
 
 
