Nebraska racist attacks Black neighbor with chainsaw after assuming she was stealing from him

A racist Nebraska man attacked his Black neighbor with a chainsaw because he assumed she was stealing from him.

Daniel Stueck confronted the woman Saturday afternoon when she arrived at her Lincoln apartment building, and police said he revved the chainsaw and told her to leave the rental property, reported KLKN-TV.

The woman told police that Stueck called her a racial slur, and continued using racist language and said she “better run.”

The 41-year-old Stueck told police that Black people had been stealing from him and he assumed the woman “was guilty because she was Black.”

Stueck was arrested and charged with terroristic threats with a hate crime enhancement.