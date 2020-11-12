‘Pathetic’ GOP is enabling Trump’s ‘autocratic impulses’ by pretending he can still win: CNN’s Avlon
CNN’s John Avlon on Thursday shredded the Republican Party for humoring President Donald Trump’s delusions that he won the 2020 presidential election.
During his latest “Reality Check” segment, Avlon shamed the GOP for having only four senators who have actually recognized that President-elect Joe Biden prevailed in this month’s presidential election, while at least just as many GOP senators are entertaining the possibility that the election was “stolen” from the president.
“It’s not a surprise that President Trump would refuse to concede defeat,” he said. “But it is a surprise that so many republicans are enabling his autocratic impulses after the election.”
Avlon in particular singled out Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for ridicule after the senator falsely claimed that the Trump campaign has uncovered massive fraud in the 2020 election.
“To be clear, the evidence for serious violations of law is about as thin as Trump’s accusation that Ted Cruz’s dad helped kill JFK,” he said.
He then pointed to news reports indicating that Republicans know that Trump has lost the election, but are too afraid of him to admit the truth.
“This is pathetic!” he exclaimed. “Donald Trump cannot simultaneously have super-human political strength and still need to be coddled like a petulant child! He’s just a lame-duck president who lost a free and fair election by more than 5.2 million popular votes.”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
