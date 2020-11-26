Quantcast
Connect with us

Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor hilariously destroys Giuliani’s ‘Amway convention’ to spread election lies

Published

2 hours ago

on

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (MSNBC)

Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor trashed Rudy Giuliani’s “weird rally” intended to spread disinformation about the presidential election.

Lt Gov. John Fetterman appeared Wednesday on MSNBC’s “11th Hour,” where he dismissed claims pushed by Giuliani and President Donald Trump at the event.

“I don’t take it seriously because no one real takes Mr. Giuliani seriously,” Fetterman said. “Everyone knows how this movie is going to end. Like I said, it’s just sad, you know, like weird pyramid scheme marketing thing at a ballroom at the Ramada. Like, this wasn’t an official function of the Pennsylvania State Senate. I’m the president of the Pennsylvania State Senate. There was nothing official about this. This was simply just some weird rally in a hotel ballroom designed to spread more information because that’s all it is, all they have is lies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“They have had over three weeks now to come up with anything concrete and they haven’t,” he added. “Where’s the voter fraud? Not one single case of voter fraud, aside from the two established cases in Pennsylvania which both involved Republicans trying to vote for Trump with their relatives, whether they were dead or living.”

Fetterman took aim at Republicans in his state who are endangering their own legislative majorities by indulging Trump’s fantasies.

“I understand there’s elements in the Republican Party that need to pander to this, to this lunatic fringe death cult that is part of the Republican Party now,” he said. “You know, I hope they had a good time at the White House. It’s not going to change anything, so this idea that they have somehow uncovered any fraud or there was any fraud is absurd. The governor certified the presidential election results for Joe Biden, that can’t be changed, and these down-ballot races, if they’re not certified, we don’t have a House or have our state Senate, and those are controlled by Republicans. So they’re literally trying to make the argument that there was fraud with Joe Biden’s race but my race, there was no fraud in that race. So there’s absolutely no basis in reality, but that’s never stopped them from lying.”

“We have long past the point of turning our backs collectively on this, this yelling fire in a crowded theater when there is no fraud,” Fetterman added. “It’s absolutely a lie, it’s not a dispute. It’s an absolute lie designed to damage the American franchise, and in Pennsylvania it’s not going to change anything because we all know that Joe Biden is the president-elect, no matter how many Amway conventions they have in hotel ballrooms across Pennsylvania.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Exiled Trump lawyer Sidney Powell misspells ‘district’ two different ways in purported ‘epic’ Georgia lawsuit

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 26, 2020

By

Exiled Trump attorney Sidney Powell vowed to file an "epic" lawsuit against the state of Georgia to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state -- but it seems the lawsuit is marred by some epic spelling errors.

Bloomberg reports that Powell's lawsuit misspells the word "district" twice in two different ways.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Administration officials already weary of Trump’s election challenge: ‘Everyone has to fake it’

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 26, 2020

By

Writing in the Daily Beast this Thursday, Asawin Suebsaeng and Sam Stein contend that in the wake of his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election, President Donald Trump has embraced "the very bunkered existence that he spent months accusing Joe Biden of living."

"Trump hasn’t taken questions in weeks. He’s barely appeared in public," they write. "When he has, it’s been so brief and odd-sounding as to raise questions about the point of it all. He claims to be fighting for the future of democracy. But the most tangible activity in which he’s engaged has been golf."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-Michael Flynn aide compares him to Jesus Christ because ‘persecutors’ got ’30 pieces of silver’

Published

39 mins ago

on

November 26, 2020

By

Former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland on Thursday applauded President Donald Trump for granting a pardon to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who pled guilty as part of the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

During an appearance on Newsmax, McFarland seemingly compared the disgraced national security adviser to Jesus Christ, who was betrayed for "30 pieces of silver."

"And the thing that's really upsetting about this is Gen. Flynn never committed a crime in the first place," McFarland opined. "It was all made up. Did he plead guilty? Yes. But why? Because they blackmailed him and they extorted him, said that we'll persecute your son if you don't."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE