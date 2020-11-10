‘RECANTED’: Republicans’ star witness alleging voter fraud in Pennsylvania disowns his accusations

Republican efforts to keep President Donald Trump in office despite losing the 2020 presidential race ran into another issue with reality on Tuesday.

“Erie, Pa. USPS whistleblower completely RECANTED his allegations of a supervisor tampering with mail-in ballots after being questioned by investigators, according to IG,” the House Oversight Committee tweeted Tuesday, referring to the Inspector General.

“Here are the facts: Richard Hopkins is a USPS employee in Erie, Pa. He signed a sworn affidavit with allegations of ballot tampering/fraud and went public through Project Veritas. USPS IG began investigating last week,” the committee explained. “USPS IG investigators informed Committee staff today that they interviewed Hopkins on Friday, but that Hopkins RECANTED HIS ALLEGATIONS yesterday and did not explain why he signed a false affidavit.”

