RNC’s Ronna McDaniel’s attempt to celebrate flipped seats blows up in her face in spectacular fashion
Republican National Committee head Ronna Romney McDaniel had a rough day on Saturday after speaking before Georgia GOP voters unhappy with their state and imploring them to vote for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in January’s runoff for two key Senate seats.
It got worse when she tried to celebrate picking up 13 seats in the House, with many critics noting that she has been backing the president’s claims of voter fraud which would mean — by extension — those House gains are suspect too.
In Georgia, McDaniel responded to complaints of “Why should we trust this [runoff] election when it’s already been decided?” by stating, “It’s not been decided. This is the key. It’s not been decided.”
That came back to bite her when she tweeted out “13 FLIPS SO FAR!” along with the list of apparent winners, with one commenter firing back: “… and you still lost the house and the presidency.”
You can see some responses below:
But this election is fraud though! The Democrats cheated so this cannot be true.
— Kristian (@Kris10Jam3s) November 28, 2020
Does not beat one Executive Branch flip.
— Elysabeth Britt (@ElysabethBritt) November 28, 2020
Hey @GOPChairwoman I think you’re forgetting who helped get you there.
— Ara Burton (@ab801gta) November 28, 2020
Do they have to prove that they won?
— Rob (@KavaRob) November 28, 2020
FRAUD! RIGGED ELECTION! RECOUNT!
— Mr Glad (@Playtheangel1) November 28, 2020
How did .@realDonaldTrump do?
Asking for America.
— 1nd1obravo (@1nd1obravo) November 28, 2020
Rigged!
— JAO RUSSO (@JaoRusso) November 28, 2020
But these elections are valid? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Susan (@Susan_M65) November 28, 2020
13 Flips? Nah…..it can't be. This election must have been rigged 🙄🙄🙄
— Troy Carline 🇺🇸 (@TroyCarline) November 28, 2020
— Robert Troyer🇺🇸🇦🇹🇩🇪🇲🇽(🏡)RINO🏴☠️ (@5GRules) November 28, 2020
132 votes for Biden found.https://t.co/6ZtODdqHpn
— Ms. Kops (@KopsMiss) November 28, 2020
Wait…,but you said the election was a fraud.
— Uwic (@Uwic4) November 28, 2020
So, given these were on the same ballots, are you saying these were rigged as well?
— Mr.Flibble is very cross… 🇳🇿 (@GBloodyWilliams) November 28, 2020
Get behind Trump today or lose your job next week.
Put your big girl pants on, Ronna.
— Chuck MacDonald (@IgnoreRonPaul) November 28, 2020
How come those elections aren’t rigged, CoRonna?
— Ron Swanson’s Mustache (@swanny31176) November 28, 2020
Poor little lamb.
— Derek (@VeniceDerek) November 28, 2020
The GOP has done well, and yet YOU managed to lose the presidency! What an embarrassment you are Ronna…resign!
— Squirrel T. Nut (@SquirrelTNut2) November 28, 2020
Cling to your little victories. We have the President. And like you said multiple times today in Georgia, no evidence of fraud!
— Pam Giger (@hawley1955) November 28, 2020
You might want to add: United States President…Joe Biden…the biggest flip of all.
— Cameron Elliott – RAF Upper Heyford (@Cameron13107534) November 28, 2020
Dont vote in the Georgia senate runoff, its rigged! Boycott the vote!
— LazyKiwi (@KiwiJuanito) November 28, 2020
— J V (@ONO_CONO) November 28, 2020
#POTUS! 😂😂😂😂😂😂
— Donald J. Trump's conscience (@smallhandpotus) November 28, 2020
