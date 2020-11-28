Quantcast
RNC’s Ronna McDaniel’s attempt to celebrate flipped seats blows up in her face in spectacular fashion

Published

1 min ago

on

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel (screengrab)

Republican National Committee head Ronna Romney McDaniel had a rough day on Saturday after speaking before Georgia GOP voters unhappy with their state and imploring them to vote for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in January’s runoff for two key Senate seats.

It got worse when she tried to celebrate picking up 13 seats in the House, with many critics noting that she has been backing the president’s claims of voter fraud which would mean — by extension — those House gains are suspect too.

In Georgia, McDaniel responded to complaints of “Why should we trust this [runoff] election when it’s already been decided?” by stating, “It’s not been decided. This is the key. It’s not been decided.”

That came back to bite her when she tweeted out “13 FLIPS SO FAR!” along with the list of apparent winners, with one commenter firing back: “… and you still lost the house and the presidency.

You can see some responses below:

