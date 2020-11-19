Rudy Giuliani gets owned after trying to blame hair dye fiasco on news media

New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi occasionally engages in chat conversations with Rudy Giuliani, who is serving as President Donald Trump’s $20,000-a-day lawyer in the post-election legal challenges.
Giuliani’s press conference was generally regarded as a “hot mess” by CNN’s Jake Tapper, an “embarrassment” according to White House aides and perfect by late-night comedians.
“My Mom always said anyone can make a mistake. Only an idiot repeats it,” Giuliani messaged Nuzzi Thursday morning, according to screen captures.
“Where’s your sense of adventure!” Nuzzi replied. “Do you think the incident with the hair dye is karma for not answering my questions?”
“Why would I want to communicate with a person who wants to pick on a small thing to create a satirical picture. Write what yo (sic) want it has little or no significance,” Giuliani replied.
“I don’t think I’m responsible for your satirical presentation to the world, Mr. Mayor, since you present that way with or without my reporting!” Nuzzi shot back.
Read the exchange on Twitter.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.