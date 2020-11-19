Quantcast
Rudy Giuliani gets owned after trying to blame hair dye fiasco on news media

Rudy Giuliani, photo by Gage Skidmore.

New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi occasionally engages in chat conversations with Rudy Giuliani, who is serving as President Donald Trump’s $20,000-a-day lawyer in the post-election legal challenges.

Giuliani’s press conference was generally regarded as a “hot mess” by CNN’s Jake Tapper, an “embarrassment” according to White House aides and perfect by late-night comedians.

“My Mom always said anyone can make a mistake. Only an idiot repeats it,” Giuliani messaged Nuzzi Thursday morning, according to screen captures.

“Where’s your sense of adventure!” Nuzzi replied. “Do you think the incident with the hair dye is karma for not answering my questions?”

“Why would I want to communicate with a person who wants to pick on a small thing to create a satirical picture. Write what yo (sic) want it has little or no significance,” Giuliani replied.

“I don’t think I’m responsible for your satirical presentation to the world, Mr. Mayor, since you present that way with or without my reporting!” Nuzzi shot back.

Read the exchange on Twitter.

