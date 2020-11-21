Rudy Giuliani was ‘dunked on’ by Pennsylvania judge while losing in court again: NBC reporter
A Pennsylvania judge threw out the Trump campaign’s federal court suit challenging the state’s election results on Saturday evening.
“Huge loss for Trump in the big federal court challenge. Scathing opinion. Calls it meritless. This thing is way over,” former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal explained.
University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck described the ruling as a “total shellacking.”
“I am not a lawyer, but I was once bad at sports,” NBC News correspondent Garrett Haake told MSNBC.
“I am not a lawyer but I was once bad at sports. This judge’s opinion is the functional equivalent of Rudy getting dunked on here” pic.twitter.com/hoDfm2ihqq
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 22, 2020
