Rudy Giuliani's takeover of Pennsylvania lawsuit will be his first appearance in federal court since 1992

Published

20 mins ago

on

Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News (screen grab)

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, has petitioned a Pennsylvania court to allow him to join as counsel in one of the Trump campaign’s election lawsuits.

The petition came just hours before oral arguments were set to begin.

In his court filing, Giuliani vowed not to “engage in conduct that brings disorder or disruption to the courtroom.”

According to the Pacer service, it will be the first time Giuliani has appeared in federal court since 1992.

Oral arguments are schedule to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Giuliani has said that he expects the case to go to the Supreme Court.

Read Giuliani’s court filing below.

2020 Election

November 17, 2020

