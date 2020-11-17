Rudy Giuliani’s takeover of Pennsylvania lawsuit will be his first appearance in federal court since 1992

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, has petitioned a Pennsylvania court to allow him to join as counsel in one of the Trump campaign’s election lawsuits.

The petition came just hours before oral arguments were set to begin.

In his court filing, Giuliani vowed not to “engage in conduct that brings disorder or disruption to the courtroom.”

According to the Pacer service, it will be the first time Giuliani has appeared in federal court since 1992.

Oral arguments are schedule to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Giuliani has said that he expects the case to go to the Supreme Court.

Read Giuliani’s court filing below.

NEWS: Just hours before today’s 1:30pm oral arguments, Rudy Giuliani petitioned the court to allow him to join as counsel and will now represent the Trump Campaign in Pennsylvania today. This is the third shake up to the legal team in a week. pic.twitter.com/LapdrKETug — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) November 17, 2020

Rudy Giuliani’s Notice of Appearance in Pennsylvania post-election lawsuit says he “will not engage in conduct that brings disorder or disruption to the courtroom.” pic.twitter.com/aWqW9bzHiN — Kristen Clarke 866-OUR-VOTE (@KristenClarkeJD) November 17, 2020

According to PACER, the last time Rudy Giuliani entered an appearance in federal court was 1992 pic.twitter.com/0tSdbjlUNe — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) November 17, 2020