Quantcast
Connect with us

Russian state media cheers Trump’s ‘hilarious’ attempts to overturn election with bogus fraud accusations: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump. (AFP Photo)

According to a report at the conservative Bulwark, hosts and commentators on Kremlin-backed media are watching with fascination as Donald Trump tries to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, applauding the American president for creating chaos in his own country.

While a flurry of lawsuits from lawyers representing the president who is alleging fraud have been shot down in the courts, Russian media is playing up the fighting over the U.S. election with one commentator calling the proceeding in the U.S. “hilarious.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, when Trump claimed victory in 2016, the Kremlin-backed press claimed him as “one of us” and have been highly supportive of his dealings with Vladimir Putin since then. Now that the president is on his way out in January, they are reveling in his disruption of a high-turnout election that should be a model for the world — particularly during the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Pro-Kremlin Russian punditry is clearly basking in schadenfreude at the thought of American elections being compromised after all the times the United States has lectured other countries—and, specifically, Russia—about elections that failed the ‘free and fair’ test,” the Bulwarks Cathy Young wrote before adding, “[The] American election was the focus of the popular Evening with Vladimir Solovyov on Rossiya-1. Solovyov, who stands out even among the Russian TV pundit class as a particularly aggressive pro-Kremlin propagandist, opened the program with the smirking announcement that ‘while the counting of votes in the United States is not yet over, it’s already hilarious.’ Informing his viewers that ‘absolutely nobody [in the U.S.] trusts the electoral system,’ Solovyov asserted that ‘some precincts simply barred observers’ from watching the vote count: ‘It’s just brilliant. This is what they call an electoral system.'”

Russian political analyst Sergei Stankevich, added, “Most likely, the Democrats will be able to torture the arithmetic until they get a win—that is, Biden will be declared president of the United States. But he will be a president without legitimacy, because a thick cloud of doubt will hang over his presidency for many Americans.”

He then suggested, “Millions of his votes came from mail-in ballots, and no one will ever know how many of those votes were from real people.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Russian state media cheers Trump’s ‘hilarious’ attempts to overturn election with bogus fraud accusations: report

Published

1 min ago

on

November 14, 2020

By

According to a report at the conservative Bulwark, hosts and commentators on Kremlin-backed media are watching with fascination as Donald Trump tries to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, applauding the American president for creating chaos in his own country.

While a flurry of lawsuits from lawyers representing the president who is alleging fraud have been shot down in the courts, Russian media is playing up the fighting over the U.S. election with one commentator calling the proceeding in the U.S. "hilarious."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump takes credit for COVID vaccine and defends withholding it from New York as the ‘New York delay’

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 14, 2020

By

In two tweets on Saturday morning, Donald Trump took credit for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine -- which was done independently of the government -- and then defended withholding from New York by claiming Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is to blame before calling it the "New York delay."

According to the president, "I LOVE NEW YORK! As everyone knows, the Trump Administration has produced a great and safe VACCINE far ahead of schedule. Another Administration would have taken five years. The problem is, @NYGovCuomo said that he will delay using it, and other states WANT IT NOW..."

He then added, "We cannot waste time and can only give to those states that will use the Vaccine immediately. Therefore the New York delay. Many lives to be saved, but we are ready when they are. Stop playing politics!"

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

K-pop fans troll #MillionMAGAMarch as Trump supporters and Proud Boys organize protest against election results

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 14, 2020

By

K-pop kids are flooding the #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag with photos of delectable pancakes as Trump supporters and Proud Boys hope their protest will lead to changes in the election results.

It all started when actor Shea Depmore called on TikTokers and Twitter users to get to work. In a video Depmore shared via TikTok and Twitter on Thursday, November 12, she made a public service announcement to her followers.

"Proud Boys and mega-mad MAGAers are descending upon D.C this Saturday for the Million MAGA March. I've seen many on this app rightfully warn people to stay away, as these fools come strapped and they're angry," Depmore said. "But I don't want these Proud Boys to be proud."

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE