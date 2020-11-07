Sasha Baron Cohen hilariously trolls ‘sad and tragic’ Trump for losing his job to Joe Biden

Comedian and actor Sasha Baron Cohen — who has been a thorn in the side of Donald Trump for years — got in a dig at the soon-to-be-former president on Saturday just hours after all the major networks called the 2020 presidential election for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Taking to Twitter Baron Cohen noted the president’s firing by American voters, but was unsympathetic writing “Donald—you’re out of work and I know I offered you a job. But your performance this past week was tragic and sad. Offer rescinded.”

You can see the tweet below: