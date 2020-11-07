Sasha Baron Cohen hilariously trolls ‘sad and tragic’ Trump for losing his job to Joe Biden
Comedian and actor Sasha Baron Cohen — who has been a thorn in the side of Donald Trump for years — got in a dig at the soon-to-be-former president on Saturday just hours after all the major networks called the 2020 presidential election for former Vice President Joe Biden.
Taking to Twitter Baron Cohen noted the president’s firing by American voters, but was unsympathetic writing “Donald—you’re out of work and I know I offered you a job. But your performance this past week was tragic and sad. Offer rescinded.”
You can see the tweet below:
Donald—you’re out of work and I know I offered you a job.
But your performance this past week was tragic and sad.
Offer rescinded.
— Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) November 7, 2020
2020 Election
The GOP has a decision to make: It’s either Trump or America
President-elect Joe Biden has been declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election as President Donald Trump and his campaign prepare to wage war on multiple states over the election results. Now, the leaders of the Republican Party have a critical decision to make: either fight to save Trump or fight to save America and uphold its democracy.
Despite the election being called, Trump is still posting dangerous tweets to undermine the results of the election. In fact, as the Associated Press and major television networks announced Biden's victory, Trump tweeted that he "won this election by a lot."
2020 Election
Biden adds Nevada’s 6 Electoral College votes to his win total over Donald Trump
President-elect Joe Biden added yet another state to his win total on Saturday after NBC and the New York Times called Nevada for the former vice president.
Hours earlier Pennsylvania handed Biden the Electoral College votes he needed to guarantee he would become the 46th president of the United States -- making Donald Trump a one-term president.
According to the Times, "Joseph R. Biden Jr. won the state of Nevada on Saturday, according to The New York Times, defeating President Trump by two percentage points.The country had anxiously awaited the results in the battleground state for days, viewing it as a potential tipping point. But when they finally came, the moment was somewhat anticlimactic: Mr. Biden had already been declared the winner of the presidential race roughly an hour earlier, after Pennsylvania was called for him. Still, that Mr. Biden has clinched Nevada’s six electoral votes adds to his lead in the Electoral College."
2020 Election
‘Math is math’: GOP senator buried for refusal to accept Trump lost to Biden
On Saturday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) echoed the claims of the Trump campaign on Twitter, attacking the media for calling the presidential election and claiming that the winner will not be determined until "allegations of fraud" have been addressed.
The media do not get to determine who the president is. The people do. When all lawful votes have been counted, recounts finished, and allegations of fraud addressed, we will know who the winner is