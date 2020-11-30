Quantcast
Connect with us

Senate Republicans already saying they’ll ‘freeze’ Biden’s judicial nominees

Published

1 min ago

on

President-elect Joe Biden (screengrab).

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has rushed through President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees for nearly four years, but Joe Biden can’t expect to enjoy that same sense of urgency once he takes office.

The president-elect will have far fewer vacancies to fill than Trump, who’s had more than 200 judges and three Supreme Court nominees confirmed by the GOP majority, and Republicans are already signaling that will stop under Biden, reported Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The good news is that we’ve done a good job — and we’re not done, as you know — filling the vacancies that there are on the appellate courts to minimize the opportunity for more liberals on it,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND).

Republicans have occasionally rejected Trump nominees for being insufficiently conservative, such as Halil “Sul” Ozerden of Mississippi, so it’s hard to imagine them giving Biden much room to work.

“I imagine they’ll have a tough time just because I’m not going to vote for people who I think are, to use my words, ‘judicial imperialists,’” said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), whose opposition helped sink Trump’s nominee to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. “But maybe he’ll surprise me if [Biden] is indeed the president, who knows, maybe he’ll send up nominees who are constitutionalists and textualists. I kind of doubt it.”

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin doesn’t expect much Republican cooperation if they win one or both of the Georgia runoff elections in January.

“If the last two years of the Obama administration were any indication, they’ll freeze them out,” Durbin said. “Hope springs eternal but I believe in history.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s efforts to undo the election are facing resistance from these Republicans in key battleground states

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 30, 2020

By

Critics of President Donald Trump — from liberals and progressives to right-wing Never Trump conservatives — are slamming Republicans in Congress who refuse to publicly acknowledge Joe Biden as president-elect or speak out against Trump's election-related lawsuits. But New York Times reporters Peter Baker and Kathleen Gray, in an article published on November 28, emphasize that in key battleground states, some of the people who have refused to indulge Team Trump's legal challenges and bogus election fraud claims are Republicans.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s team files fifth demand for Georgia to audit their ballot signatures as their campaign to overturn the election fizzles

Published

27 mins ago

on

November 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's campaign has filed its fifth demand for the state of Georgia to audit the signatures on ballots.

The statement from the Trump team said that the "Georgia secretary of state should perform an immediate audit of the signatures on all absentee ballot applications and absentee ballot envelopes received for the Nov. 3 General Election. The Trump Campaign estimates that between 38,250 and 45,626 illegal votes from absentee ballots alone were cast in the state of Georgia -- far beyond the Biden-Harris ticket's current margin of 12,670 votes."

https://twitter.com/JulesJester/status/1333460202948075526

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Supreme Court hearing gets awkward as conservative Alito runs roughshod over chief justice Roberts

Published

29 mins ago

on

November 30, 2020

By

President Trump is pressing the U.S. Supreme Court to allow him to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census count -- a move that goes against more than 200 years of practice where non-citizen residents, even those in the U.S. illegally, were among those counted.

While questioning New York Solicitor General Barbara Underwood, conservative Justice Samuel Alito said that the prospect of submitting two documents, one detailing census numbers of every person inside the U.S. and another detailing numbers that exclude undocumented immigrants inside the U.S. "seems like a totally meaningless formality."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE