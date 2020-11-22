Sidney Powell mocked for epic firing: ‘Imagine being axed for craziness’ by Giuliani

As confirmed Sunday by President Donald J. Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell has been released from duty as legal counsel.

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President,” Giuliani tweeted.

“This attempt by Trump’s legal team — Giuliani, [Jenna] Ellis — to distance themselves from Sidney Powell‘s insane conspiracy theories is going to be super awkward next time — oh, I don’t know — say, Trump Giuliani, or Ellis — tweet about the very same insane conspiracy theories,” CNN correspondent Jake Tapper replied.

Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko tweeted, “Trump is a loser. Sidney Powell is what a loser shat out.”

Former Trump cohort Anthony Scaramucci said, “The Sidney Powell situation is classic Trump. Coerce people into lying, and then fire them for following his instructions. A death cult where everyone drinks the poison except for him.”

Writer Charlotte Clymer observed, “I feel like the Trump campaign just told Sidney Powell that they thought they were just going to the movies as friends and they’re surprised to learn there might be deeper feelings.”

And the vibes kept rolling in. Scroll through for more reactions to Powell’s firing below.

The Trump campaign just threw Sidney Powell under the bus, saying she’s not part of the Trump legal team. But there’s receipts. pic.twitter.com/jhGWvpeviu — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 22, 2020

I guess we will see what happens when the Kraken has been voted off the island. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) November 23, 2020

Before he deletes, here’s Republican FEC Chair ⁦@txelectionlaw⁩ staking his entire reputation on Sidney Powell’s honesty. He should step down yesterday. pic.twitter.com/d6FzvttVnE — David Litt (@davidlitt) November 22, 2020

Trump got what he needed out of Sidney Powell. She advanced conspiracy theories that furthered his base’s distrust and his chosen paranoid narrative. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) November 22, 2020

BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani explains that dismissal of SIDNEY POWELL from Trump legal team is due to insufficient public statements next to dildo stores — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) November 22, 2020

Imagine being axed for craziness from a legal team that includes Rudy Giuliani! This is like when Guns and Roses booted Steven Adler for drug use. pic.twitter.com/tdsTEQRjEy — Matt Glassman (@MattGlassman312) November 22, 2020

how it started / how it’s going pic.twitter.com/27iyQwc8GZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 22, 2020

Was it Sidney Powell accusing the Governor of Georgia of conspiring with Sen. Kelly Loeffler R-GA against Rep. Doug Collins R-GA? pic.twitter.com/NHOhTJH1iE — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 22, 2020

What does it even mean to practice law “on your own”? A lawyer has to have a client. Is the idea that she is her own client? https://t.co/yBJNDLptWu — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 22, 2020

One more reminder. When Emmet Sullivan asked Sidney Powell about her discussions with the President about the Mike Flynn case, she first INVOKED EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE. [She later admitted to speaking regularly with Jenna Ellis, who just disavowed her.] — emptywheel (@emptywheel) November 22, 2020

Sidney Powell was a federal prosecutor. I kinda think someone needs to review her cases. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 22, 2020

2. Just three days ago, the official GOP twitter account was tweeting out videos of Sidney Powell at the press conference. Now they’re saying she’s not involved in the campaign and doesn’t represent the president. pic.twitter.com/RTbbrxqfuu — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 22, 2020

Why would Jenna Ellis and Donald Trump tweet about Sidney Powell if she's not part of the Trump legal team? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 22, 2020

The last thing Sidney Powell saw during the "elite strike force team" check-in…🚍 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 22, 2020

first they came for Sidney Powell and I did not speak out— because I was laughing so hard I couldn't catch my breath — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 22, 2020

Sidney Powell will no longer have a vote on Trump legal strategy, making her the only American Trump has successfully disenfranchised in the course of 34 lawsuits. — WithPrejudiceHat (@Popehat) November 22, 2020

What a train wreck On left (Nov 22): "Sidney Powell…is not a member of the Trump Legal Team" On right (Nov 14): Trump: "Giuliani…Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers" I guess it turns on what the meaning of "is" is. pic.twitter.com/PbXawZ3xRa — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) November 22, 2020

This is all part of the plan. As Trump’s lawyer Sidney Powell couldn’t subpoena Hugo Chavez, due to The Diplomatic Motherboard Act of 1927. Now she is free to data-hack Dominion Systems’ C-drive and prove that Joe Biden fraudulated the Michigan voter rolls — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) November 22, 2020

This attempt by Trump's legal team — Giuliani, Ellis — to distance themselves from Sidney Powell's insane conspiracy theories is going to be super awkward next time — oh, I dont know — say, Trump Giuiliani, or Ellis — tweet about the very same insane conspiracy theories. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 22, 2020

Trump is a loser. Sidney Powell is what a loser shat out. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 22, 2020

The Sidney Powell situation is classic Trump. Coerce people into lying, and then fire them for following his instructions. A death cult where everyone drinks the poison except for him. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) November 22, 2020

Sidney Powell: I'm releasing the Kraken Trump's legal team: we're releasing Sidney Powell from the teamhttps://t.co/1J4ts7jGE1 — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 22, 2020

I feel like the Trump campaign just told Sidney Powell that they thought they were just going to the movies as friends and they're surprised to learn there might be deeper feelings. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 22, 2020

Trump team vs Sidney Powell, with Tucker Carlson being too late to figure out which side he should be on [insert "Reservoir Dogs" final scene gif here] — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 22, 2020