Sidney Powell mocked for epic firing: 'Imagine being axed for craziness' by Giuliani

Published

30 mins ago

on

- Commentary
Sidney Powell on Fox Business (screengrab).

As confirmed Sunday by President Donald J. Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell has been released from duty as legal counsel.

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President,” Giuliani tweeted.

This attempt by Trump’s legal team — Giuliani, [Jenna] Ellis — to distance themselves from Sidney Powell‘s insane conspiracy theories is going to be super awkward next time — oh, I don’t know — say, Trump Giuliani, or Ellis — tweet about the very same insane conspiracy theories,” CNN correspondent Jake Tapper replied.

Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko tweeted, “Trump is a loser. Sidney Powell is what a loser shat out.”

Former Trump cohort Anthony Scaramucci said, “The Sidney Powell situation is classic Trump. Coerce people into lying, and then fire them for following his instructions. A death cult where everyone drinks the poison except for him.”

Writer Charlotte Clymer observed, “I feel like the Trump campaign just told Sidney Powell that they thought they were just going to the movies as friends and they’re surprised to learn there might be deeper feelings.”

And the vibes kept rolling in. Scroll through for more reactions to Powell’s firing below.

