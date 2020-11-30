Sidney Powell’s latest Michigan lawsuit cites a witness claiming fraud — in county that doesn’t exist
President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Sidney Powell has made another humiliating error in her legal filing. After misspelling “District Court” twice in her Georgia filing, it turns out Powell cited a source about a non-existent county in Michigan.
“For example, in PA, President Trump’s lead of more than 700,000 county advantage was reduced to less than 300,000 in a few short hours, which does not occur in the real world without an external influence,” the legal filing said. “I conclude that manually feeding more than 400,000 mostly absentee ballots cannot be accomplished in a short time frame (i.e., 2-3 hours) without illegal vote count alteration. In another case for Edison County, MI, Vice President Biden received more than 100% of the votes at 5:59 PM EST on November 4, 2020 and again he received 99.61% of the votes at 2:23 PM EST on November 5, 2020. These distributions are cause for concern and indicate fraud.”
First, Biden couldn’t have received more than 100 percent of the vote anywhere. But he really couldn’t have received more than 100 percent of the vote in Edison County, MI because there is no Edison County, MI. Second, there is an Edison Township in Middlesex, New Jersey. There is also a city named Edison in Georgia and a “historic hamlet” exists in Doylestown Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Maricopa County, Arizona has a large field called Edison Park. There are only 12 places in the world named Edison, and the closest one to Michigan is in Ohio. Given the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio, it would be a huge mistake to confuse the two.
This isn’t the first time a Trump lawyer has confused Michigan with another state. “Celebrity” lawyer Lin Wood confused the state with Minnesota in a Georgia lawsuit.
While Powell is filing these confused suits, she’s also begging for “millions of dollars” to defend “the republic” on her website.
Sidney Powell’s website has a donation form with the following plea:
“Millions of dollars must be raised to defend the Republic as these lawsuits continue to be filed to ensure victory.” pic.twitter.com/Gn3YuvEm6F
— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 30, 2020
See a screen capture from the claim below:
One of the witnesses in Sidney Powell’s new Michigan lawsuit says in a declaration he thinks there’s something fishy about election returns in Edison County, MI. Thing is, there is no Edison County in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/yZfDWMAFSP
— Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) November 30, 2020
2020 Election
US Dominion Voting Systems CEO explains why Trump and Sidney Powell’s attacks are bonkers
President Donald Trump's former attorney Sidney Powell was shoved aside after going off on a rant about Dominion Voting Systems. Trump has parroted the claim on Twitter since the election.
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1326926226888544256
In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, U.S. CEO John Poulos called the claims strange and obviously wrong.
"The allegations against Dominion are bizarre, but I’ll set the record straight," he wrote on Monday. "Dominion is an American company, now headquartered in Denver. Dominion is not and has never been a front for communists. It has no ties to Hugo Chávez, the late dictator of Venezuela. It has never been involved in Venezuelan elections. None of Dominion’s systems use the Smartmatic software that has come under attack, as any state certification lab could verify."
2020 Election
Nicolle Wallace can’t understand ‘why Republicans are willing to sell their soul for a big lie’
In an interview with former Republican Party Chairman Michael Steele, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace wondered, "why are Republicans willing to sell their souls for" President Donald Trump's "big lie" that he won the election.
Her comment came after Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) and Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) refused to acknowledge that President-elect Joe Biden won the November election when they appeared on Sunday morning news shows.
Wallace said that she's "interested in moving on from Donald Trump as much as anybody," but the Washington Post report that he's wandering around the White House mumbling to himself "I won. I won. I won," is dangerous. She explained that convincing his supporters that the incoming president is a fraud is "the most dangerous lie yet."
2020 Election
GOP group under criminal investigation after auctioning MAGA hats with fake Trump signatures
The Lower Cape Fear Republican Women’s (LCFRW) organization is under review by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) for criminal allegations that involve auctioning off fake presidential signatures on red MAGA hats.
“We are investigating criminal allegations involving the Lower Cape Fear Republican Women’s organization,” SBI spokeswoman Angie Grube confirmed to Wilmington, NC station WECT. “It was a joint request from the Wilmington Police Department and the DA’s office.”