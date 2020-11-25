Quantcast
Connect with us

‘The election wasn’t stolen — he blew it’: Michigan Republican says Trump ‘did everything possible to lose’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump insists the election was stolen from him in Michigan, but Republicans there haven’t been willing to indulge his fantasy.

The president has zeroed in on the state, which he narrowly won in 2016, in his effort to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden by claiming widespread fraud and pressuring legislators to overrule the will of the voters, but few Republicans are buying in, reported Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must not attempt to exercise power we simply don’t have,” said Aaron Van Langevelde, who sits on Michigan’s board of state canvassers, which was statutorily obligated to certify the election win by Joe Biden. “As John Adams once said, ‘We are a government of laws, not men.’ This board needs to adhere to that principle here today. This board must do its part to uphold the rule of law and comply with our legal duty to certify this election.”

The president bought into spurious claims that majority-GOP state legislators could appoint electors for him, and some of Michigan’s highest-ranking Republicans felt obligated to accept his invitation to the White House as he floated that theory in public.

“The unfortunate reality within the party today is that Trump retains a hold that is forcing party leaders to continue down the path of executing his fantasy of overturning the outcome — at their own expense,” said Jason Cabel Roe, a Michigan-based GOP strategist. “Frankly, continuing to humor him merely excuses his role in this. The election wasn’t stolen, he blew it. Up until the final two weeks, he seemingly did everything possible to lose. Given how close it was, there is no one to blame but Trump.”

The president has pushed claims that Republicans were not allowed to watch the votes being counted in heavily Democratic areas, but the state’s longtime elections administrator said the process went completely by the book.

“The people outside that room were doing exactly what the law says you would eject people for doing — they were disrupting the election,” Thomas said. “Everyone else in the room — the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, the ACLU, the nonpartisans — they all still had a full complement of challengers in the room. And the Republicans, by the way, had far more challengers in the room than they were entitled to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas said many Republican poll challengers had not gone through the proper training and were there for the wrong reasons.

“Reading these affidavits afterward from these Republican poll challengers, I was just amazed at how misunderstood the election process was to them,” Thomas said, chuckling. “The things they said were going on—it’s like ‘Yeah, that’s exactly what was going on. That’s what’s supposed to happen.’”

The president’s legal challenges have been shot down in Michigan and elsewhere, and one of the legislators who accepted Trump’s invitation to the White House accepted some of the blame for a process that has been exploited by partisans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a lot we can learn in the state of Michigan, because the way we’ve handled this, it’s become a national embarrassment,” said House Speaker Lee Chatfield, who is limited from serving another term, “and one of the items where we should look at other states and see how they’ve done it well, is regarding the early processing of absentee ballots. We mishandled that this year. We should have allowed for early processing. We didn’t, and it became a spectacle. I think we can learn from that. It should be something the legislature fixes moving forward.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s efforts to overturn the election are clumsy and petulant – but it’s still treason: historian

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

We are now witnesses to the most dangerous act of selfishness from the King of the Self. Trump knows the evidence for any form of election fraud is silly fantasy. His electoral deficits are beyond challenge--74 Electoral College votes and more than 5 million popular votes. Yet he repeats his denunciations of American elections, the bedrock of any democracy, that began when he was only a candidate. In October 2016, he called the election “one big, ugly lie”.

His disastrous character flaws are obvious to everyone. We, and here I mean all those who care about the real world around us, must now go beyond psychological analysis to political clarity. Trump is a traitor.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Dangerous’: Mitch McConnell just engineered a lifetime judgeship for an ‘unqualified’ 33-year-old

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast examined the "dangerous" record of 33-year-old Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, one of the final judicial nominees to be forced through by Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans — and her complete lack of qualifications for the job, beyond her high-powered conservative connections.

"One of five judicial nominees waved through by the lame duck Senate in a final vote before lawmakers left town for Thanksgiving, Mizelle’s confirmation is the most galling," wrote Eleanor Clift. "Mizelle is only eight years out of law school (University of Florida), and the ABA’s standard for a lifetime seat is 12 years of legal experience. She has had four distinguished clerkships, including one for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, but her only trial experience is as an intern before she graduated from law school. She will take her seat on the Eleventh Circuit for the Middle District of Florida having never tried a case — civil or criminal — as a lead attorney or co-counsel."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘A massive increase’: This reliable pandemic forecasting model says cases will nearly double by Inauguration Day

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

ACOVID-19 forecasting model that accurately predicted the coronvirus' spread over the summer anticipates that the number of people who will contract the disease will nearly double between now and President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

In a paper published on Monday in the scholarly journal Scientific Reports, three researchers from Washington University in St. Louis' Olin Business School describe how their COVID-19 forecasting model projects there will be an explosion of new cases after a major "contagion event or right after a reopening" before settling into a period of stable and slightly declining disease spread.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE