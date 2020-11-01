The president is ‘going to get destroyed on Tuesday’: former Trump White House official

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said he had no doubts that Donald Trump will be beaten by former Vice President Joe Biden on Election Day, saying he fully expects the president to be destroyed at the ballot box.

Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, the New York businessman was blunt in his assessment of the president’s chances of staying in office.

Discussing an earlier segment that featured Trump’s niece Mary who called out the president’s violent rhetoric, Scaramucci piled on.

“This is military-grade style propaganda, this is weapons-grade manipulation,” he claimed. “I don’t know what to say other than the fact that I prayed every day that 55 to 60 percent of the American people see the evil. I think Mary Trump has done a great service to the United States.”

“I’m working every day, we’re in local markets, in battleground areas, radio, everything that we can do to just move the needle,” he continued. “But I think that he’s going to get destroyed on Tuesday. If you look at the magnitude of the people voting, it will be an overwhelming loss for him and then we’ll have to see the aftermath.”

