The ‘Trump campaign sees the writing on the wall’ as it all comes crashing down: columnist
In a biting column for the Daily Beast, Molly Jong-Fast lit up Donald Trump and his family, claiming they are scrambling to remain in power in the final days of the election after seeing the”writing on the wall” that the end of the road has arrived.
Writing, “The world seems like it’s ready to toss Donald Trump and his terrible administration into the dustbin of history,” the writer added that there are signs of sweaty desperation emanating from Trump and his children — Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka — as they fan out across the country trying to stave off the inevitable while surveying what the future holds for them.
“There is a low whine of panic emanating from Trump, and his terrible surrogates, his children. If you’re quiet you can almost hear it,” she wrote. before noting Don Jr’s attempt to downplay the coronavirus pandemic when he told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that the death toll from COVID-19 is “almost nothing,” which blew up in the campaign’s face.
“While Junior mansplains the pandemic, Ivanka has been having tea parties and trying to convince suburban women that daddy doesn’t want you to die, just everyone else. On Thursday she gave an interview with right-leaning Real Clear Politics where she announced that now she’s ‘unapologetically’ against abortion rights. Ivanka was a Democrat like four years ago but now she’s remaking herself as Phyllis Schlafly, but one Phyllis Schlafly was enough,” she wrote before dryly adding, “That said, I’m continually impressed that Junior and Ivanka seem to be play-acting two very different 1950s stereotypes.”
Pointing out that the president has canceled his Election Night party at his D.C. hotel, presumably because he knows he’s headed for a loss, the columnist added, “maybe he can see what the state, national and district-level polling is saying, and it’s saying shellacking.”
“Maybe years from now, Trump will take a break from selling grills on TV late at night to share with us what he was thinking during that last weekend of high-energy, no coherence campaigning, but for now his thought process is a mystery,” she wrote before concluding, “Or we could be at the end of one of the darkest chapters in American life. We don’t know, and we’re about to find out. But it sure seems like Trump and his terrible surrogates are worried. Some might even say triggered.”
Trump ignores COVID deaths to praise late Sean Connery for helping him get a golf course built
As the U.S death toll from COVID-19 passed the 230,000 mark, Donald Trump took time out from his busy schedule to tweet out his condolences to the late Sean Connery, boasting about how the actor once helped him get one of his golf courses built.
In a series of tweets, the president wrote, "The legendary actor, 007 Sean Connery, has past on to even greener fairways. He was quite a guy, and a tough character. I was having a very hard time getting approvals for a big development in Scotland when Sean stepped in and shouted, “Let him build the damn thing”. That was....all I needed, everything went swimmingly from there. He was so highly regarded & respected in Scotland and beyond that years of future turmoil was avoided. Sean was a great actor and an even greater man. Sincere condolences to his family!"
Trump’s speeches turning into whine-fests as frantic pace of rallies exhausts the president: report
In a report for the Daily Beast, Asawin Suebsaeng writes that the frantic pace that Donald Trump is maintaining -- holding three to four rallies a day -- is taking its toll on the president who now appears to be going through the motions by mainly whining about how he is being treated.
According to the report, a close aide to Trump admitted the president is tired but is also fearful of appearing weak as his re-election prospects seem to be slipping away.
Lindsey Graham tells women: ‘There’s a place for you in America’ if you ‘follow traditional family structure’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told women over the weekend that they can "follow traditional family structure" if they want to be welcome in America.
Graham made the remarks at a campaign stop in Conway, South Carolina on Saturday, where he hyped the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
"You know what I like about Judge Barrett? She's got everything," Graham explained to supporters. "She's just not wicked smart, she's incredibly good. She embraces her faith."
"I want every young woman to know that that there's a place for you in America if you're pro-life, if you embrace your religion and you follow traditional family structure," he added, "that you can go anywhere, young lady."