‘The truth won’: Michigan Secretary of State praises certification as Trump rants on Twitter
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson praised the decision of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers to reverse the previous partisan ruling of its two Republican members blocking certification for ballots from the city of Detroit, a move that sparked nationwide outrage.
“It appears that the truth won in this scenario, based on basically, the evidence is clear there were no irregularities, there was no evidence of widespread fraud, and in fact there were simply minor clerical errors, as we were discussing, actually less clerical errors than in past elections,” said Benson. “And that really isn’t a valid reason in my view, and apparently ultimately the board, to invalidate and silence the voice of voters in the state’s largest county.”
Wayne County Board of Canvassers reverses its previous decision & votes 4-0 to certify ballots.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson: “It appears that the truth won in this scenario.” pic.twitter.com/1Ah6Yj7qVI
— The Recount (@therecount) November 18, 2020
As Benson spoke, President Donald Trump — who had minutes before erroneously cheered on the denial of certification after it had already been reversed — furiously took to Twitter to rage against the immediate turn of fortune, falsely claiming that Detroit was trying to certify “more votes than people.”
Flip Michigan back to TRUMP. Detroit, not surprisingly, has tremendous problems! https://t.co/RHhuoSMICg
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020
More votes than people, and that is the least of it!!! https://t.co/mSO4Ufwn2g
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020
Well, it’s really quite simple. You just can’t have more votes than people! https://t.co/kVtop3WsLp
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020
2020 Election
