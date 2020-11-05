‘There is no defense’: GOP governor lectures Trump over his voter fraud conspiracy theories.

President Donald Trump’s “temper tantrum” White House address continues to receive harsh criticism.

“That is the President of the United States,” CNN’s Anderson Cooper said. “That is the most powerful person in the world and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over.”

Maryland’s GOP governor, Larry Hogan, also blasted Trump’s speech.

“There is no defense for the President’s comments tonight undermining our Democratic process. America is counting the votes, and we must respect the results as we always have before. No election or person is more important than our Democracy,” Hogan tweeted Thursday evening.