These little-noticed polls are the biggest signal that Trump is going down
President Donald Trump is heading into election day as the decided underdog against Democratic rival Joe Biden — but elections analysts who have spent weeks looking over little-noticed district-level polls say that Trump’s position may be even worse than other polls suggest.
Journalist Brett LoGiurato has taken a deep dive into dozens of district-level polls released in the last two months and has found that they paint a “brutal” picture for the president.
“With help from FiveThirtyEight over the past few weeks, I have gathered together more than 80 US House polls, all of which were released in September, October, or the early days of November,” he writes. “Together, these polls continue to paint a clear picture. Biden is performing better than Clinton by an average of 9.5 points.”
What’s more, the polls show that Biden is only performing worse than 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in just two of the districts surveyed.
LoGiurato’s findings are similar to those of Cook Political Report analyst Dave Wasserman, who has access to private district-level polls that have shown similar erosions of support for Trump among key groups.
2020 Election
Donald Trump Jr. claims generations will be hurt by a COVID-19 lockdown — but they already have been
President Donald Trump's son, Don Jr., spoke to Fox Business as east coast polls were opening, claiming that if the country were to lockdown again it would destroy the lives of Americans for generations.
Hyperbole is frequent among the Trump family, but even his claim ignores the realities of what has happened under the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports this fall, the PPP program was successful as a temporary fix for a country thrust into chaos. In absence of lasting help, however, thousands of small businesses are closing their doors for good.
2020 Election
2020 Election
‘Mind-blowing’ passages just released from unsealed Mueller report
A newly-released and less-redacted version of Robert Mueller's investigation into the Democratic National Convention (DNC) server hack revealed details about prosecutors' investigation into Julian Assange, WikiLeaks, President Donald Trump's close advisor, Roger Stone, and the decision not to charge them for their involvement.
Based on the report, although it was confirmed that WikiLeaks leaked the stolen DNC emails back in July and October 2016, and that Stone appeared to have sufficient knowledge of the impending leak prior to the emails going public, "investigators 'did not have sufficient evidence' to prove active participation in the hacks or knowledge that the electronic thefts were continuing," according to Buzzfeed News.