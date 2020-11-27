‘Tiny brain. Tiny man. Tiny desk. Massive ego.’ Donald Trump mocked for ‘throwing a tantrum’ at ‘the kids table’

President Donald Trump gave a Thanksgiving Day address from a comically tiny desk in the White House, setting off a stream of mockery throughout the evening.

The president aired his grievances, lashed out at reporters and told outrageous lies about the election — which he insisted had been stolen from him — but most observers were distracted by that unusually small desk adorned with a large presidential seal.

ADVERTISEMENT

hold me closer tiny-desk man — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) November 27, 2020

Why is he sitting at an elementary school desk? pic.twitter.com/zPMjvFIG5j — The Bitch is Back (@BitchisBack2020) November 27, 2020

Maybe if you behave yourself, stop lying to undermine a fair election & start thinking of what’s good for the country instead of whining about how unfairly you are treated, you’ll be invited to sit at the big boy’s table. #DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/nnNOoOI1gl — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

May this be how we remember the Trump presidency: a baby at his tiny little desk throwing a tantrum pic.twitter.com/T26DjF1fL4 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no pen. pic.twitter.com/48nNeiWjNi — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiny brain. Tiny man. Tiny desk. Massive ego. pic.twitter.com/3cSVby1FS1 — A Worried Citizen (@ThePubliusUSA) November 27, 2020

I’ve been struggling to articulate why, to me, this is so funny pic.twitter.com/XRPgYNYbC3 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Makes perfect sense to me. It’s Thanksgiving, and they sat him at the kids table pic.twitter.com/sfRA8O5yFF — Casey Duffy (@SoberSamaritan) November 27, 2020

Look, I’ve been off Twitter most of the day and I can’t tell if this tiny desk is a joke or real. It seems too perfect to be real. And yet. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) November 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s funny because no matter how you feel about the man, I think we’d all have previously assumed that one of Trump’s core skills, at least in theory, is not posing for humiliating photos sitting at a tiny child-sized desk — Tom Gara (@tomgara) November 27, 2020

Whoever told him this was a good idea hates him. pic.twitter.com/TLizcRttNn — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) November 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The west wing staff set this up to make him look like a man/child sitting at a tiny desk with a low chair. Payback for four years of his abuse & belittling, blaiming them for his failures. Double heaping of revenge this Thanksgiving — Tragically Hip (@TragicallyHip4) November 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT