‘Tiny brain. Tiny man. Tiny desk. Massive ego.’ Donald Trump mocked for ‘throwing a tantrum’ at ‘the kids table’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump (Twitter)

President Donald Trump gave a Thanksgiving Day address from a comically tiny desk in the White House, setting off a stream of mockery throughout the evening.

The president aired his grievances, lashed out at reporters and told outrageous lies about the election — which he insisted had been stolen from him — but most observers were distracted by that unusually small desk adorned with a large presidential seal.

