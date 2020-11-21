Top Trump advisers want nothing to do with Giuliani’s ‘pile of garbage’ election fraud sideshow: report

According to a report at the Daily Beast, top advisers to Donald Trump are putting as much distance as they can between themselves and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani as he continues to flail about trying to prove election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The report notes that Giuliani’s Thursday press conference was notable for who wasn’t there — including Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien and Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow — because they want nothing to do with what one Trump aide called a “shitshow.”

With the report stating that Trump appears to have enjoyed Giuliani’s press conference, that later became notable for sweat and hair dye streaming down his face as he battled with journalists, few in the president’s camp saw an upside to the event that featured the mayor’s legal team that reportedly is being shunned at Trump campaign headquarters.

“Several officials in leadership positions on Trump’s re-election team, including campaign manager Bill Stepien, have recently told associates they have zero faith in Giuliani, and are currently waiting for what they view as a doomed, haphazard legal fight to burn out and end, according to four sources with knowledge of the situation,” the report states with one adviser admitting, “The obvious thing is, this is a shitshow. When the Rudy show started, that was a sidelining of everyone else. At that point, it became an issue of going through the motions and the recognition of, ‘OK, this is definitely over because we don’t have a chance with… these conspiracy theories.’”

One exasperated senior Trump administration official, described as “exasperated,” added that those outside of Giuliani’s team are being forced to remain silent about the lawyer’s shenanigans, telling the Beast, “It appears that none of us are allowed to say [publicly] that that was one of the weirdest f*cking things we’ve ever witnessed.”

“Inside the physical campaign headquarters, Giuliani, [Sidney] Powell, [Jenna] Ellis and Joe diGenova—another lawyer pushing the current legal machinations—are working by themselves in a solo conference room separate from the rest of the operation. There is, the source said, barely any cross-pollination between the two teams—though there is a shared bit of concern over the spread of COVID-19 after Giuliani’s son, Andrew, showed up this week and subsequently tested positive for the virus,” the Beast reports.

The report goes on to note that one Trump aide described Giuliani’s attempt to overturn the election with accusations of fraud as a “f*cking pile of garbage.”

You can read more here.