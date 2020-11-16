Trump brutally mocked for claiming credit for vaccines: ‘Sounds like someone knows he’s leaving office soon’

President Donald Trump tried to claim credit for the newly announced coronavirus vaccine, but social media users pointed out that his handling of the pandemic had only made the situation worse.

Moderna announced that it had developed a vaccine that was 94.5 percent effective, and Trump joined his daughter Ivanka in congratulating himself for the breakthrough.

“Another Vaccine just announced. This time by Moderna, 95% effective,” Trump tweeted. “For those great ‘historians’, please remember that these great discoveries, which will end the China Plague, all took place on my watch!”

The president’s tweet was widely mocked and condemned.

You’ve ignored science from the beginning. You had nothing to do with this vaccine. — Sarah Wood 🇺🇸 (@sarahwoodwriter) November 16, 2020

Thanks, @JoeBiden will take it from there! — Jose R. Perez 🧢✊🏼 (@tweetsbyhoesay) November 16, 2020

This sounds like someone who knows he is leaving office soon. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) November 16, 2020

Interesting how you want to take credit for the vaccine when you first said Covid-19 was a hoax & later said it’s no big deal. — 💙Melody💙Texas_Blue_Belle💙 (@TXBlueWaveRider) November 16, 2020

Dude, stop being a #WhiteHouseKaren and concede. Who agrees? — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) November 16, 2020

As did the plague itself, made FAR worse than it needed to be by your refusal to look at the facts and your mocking of those who wore masks. You made it political, and thousands of people died. — Ben Stephens (@stephens_ben) November 16, 2020

Me me me me me….Historians also remember the tens of thousands who died… How many didn’t have to with an actual honest upfront leader in charge who cared more about American lives than his hair. — Byron Ricketts (@BJR3_Boston) November 16, 2020

And you know what’s even more effective until a vaccine can go to market? Wearing a mask and avoiding big super spreader events— both of which you have NOT done under your watch. — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) November 16, 2020

and had nothing to do with you…. We could have in fact saved lives if you would have responded to the virus correctly. Mask mandate, public gathering restrictions and not distorting and distracting the severity to the flu. Blood is on your hands! — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) November 16, 2020

It’s the coronavirus not the China Plague you racist piece of shit. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) November 16, 2020

More information will be provided during a press conference at the luxurious Tropicana pic.twitter.com/yZPERIUfrA — David E (@DaSkrambledEgg) November 16, 2020

“China Plague?”…. bruh this is the American Virus now pic.twitter.com/8zCvmEVWia — Kandise Le Blanc (@iheart_kandi) November 16, 2020

“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do esomething like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs…” —DONALD TRUMP pic.twitter.com/wCJDKzQfid — Patrick Nova (@PatrickNova6) November 16, 2020

For those great “historians,” please remember that 250,000 Americans died on your watch. And counting. pic.twitter.com/BJR43nB8j1 — Scary Larry Says #ConcedeNowTrump 😡 🤬 (@StompTheGOP) November 16, 2020