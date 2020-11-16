Quantcast
Trump brutally mocked for claiming credit for vaccines: ‘Sounds like someone knows he’s leaving office soon’

President Donald Trump tried to claim credit for the newly announced coronavirus vaccine, but social media users pointed out that his handling of the pandemic had only made the situation worse.

Moderna announced that it had developed a vaccine that was 94.5 percent effective, and Trump joined his daughter Ivanka in congratulating himself for the breakthrough.

“Another Vaccine just announced. This time by Moderna, 95% effective,” Trump tweeted. “For those great ‘historians’, please remember that these great discoveries, which will end the China Plague, all took place on my watch!”

The president’s tweet was widely mocked and condemned.

