Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump campaign suffers an ‘explosion of infighting’ and ‘chaos’ as Rudy Giuliani takes over legal team: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald J. Trump. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

President Trump’s crusade to overturn the 2020 election results continues to flounder, and his campaign and legal teams are embroiled in chaos behind the scenes, especially after Trump appointed Rudy Giuliani to spearhead the legal effort going forward, ABC News reports.

Sources tell ABC News that “Giuliani’s ascent has led to an explosion of infighting and disillusionment among the president’s longstanding legal team and top campaign officials, resulting in dueling factions emerging from inside the president’s dwindling campaign.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Giuliani and his own team of lawyers reportedly led an internal campaign “coup” in an attempt to “wrestle power away from the current longstanding Trump campaign leadership” by claiming Trump had given them total control.

ABC News reports that the alleged power grab boiled over on Saturday when Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller and campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis got into a “screaming match” in front of other staffers, both threatening to call Trump to settle who he wants to be in charge. At one point, Miller called Ellis “crazy.”

Read the full report over at ABC News.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Nevada SecState denies talking to Lindsey Graham as election interference scandal expands

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham's election interference scandal continued to grow on Tuesday.

On Monday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accused the South Carolina Republican of meddling in the election by discussing how that state could avoid counting legal votes in an attempt to have Donald Trump carry the state in spite of the will of the voters.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Donald Trump Jr. appears to concede that Biden defeated his father

Published

44 mins ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

Donald Trump Jr. and his siblings have been vocal — incorrectly — about their supposed belief that President Donald Trump won the election. But a new campaign text message suggests he is well aware of the fact that his father actually lost the race to President-elect Joe Biden.

On Monday, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) sent out a text message as the organization campaigns for the upcoming Georgia runoff where two Senate seats are on the line, reports Mediaite. Without those two seats, the Republican Party would lose control of the Senate — and Trump Jr. aimed to raise awareness about that in his text. However, he also appeared to acknowledge something else: the 2020 presidential election is a loss they will have to move on from.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Georgia secretary of state reveals Trump ‘suppressed’ GOP voters: ‘He would have won by 10,000 votes’

Published

47 mins ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump had himself to blame for losing the state's electoral votes in the 2020 election.

Raffensperger told WSB's Justin Gray that 24,000 Republicans who voted by absentee ballot in the primary did not cast votes in the general election.

The secretary of state linked the lack of participation to Trump's effort to demonize mail-in voting.

"He would have won by 10 thousand votes -- he actually suppressed, depressed his own voting base," Raffensperger said.

In new intv with me, @GaSecofState says 24,000 GOPs who voted absentee in primary did not vote in General - says Donald Trump cost himself the election by sowing distrust in absentee: "he would have won by 10 thousand votes he actually suppressed, depressed his own voting base"

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE