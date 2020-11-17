Trump campaign suffers an ‘explosion of infighting’ and ‘chaos’ as Rudy Giuliani takes over legal team: report

President Trump’s crusade to overturn the 2020 election results continues to flounder, and his campaign and legal teams are embroiled in chaos behind the scenes, especially after Trump appointed Rudy Giuliani to spearhead the legal effort going forward, ABC News reports.

Sources tell ABC News that “Giuliani’s ascent has led to an explosion of infighting and disillusionment among the president’s longstanding legal team and top campaign officials, resulting in dueling factions emerging from inside the president’s dwindling campaign.”

Giuliani and his own team of lawyers reportedly led an internal campaign “coup” in an attempt to “wrestle power away from the current longstanding Trump campaign leadership” by claiming Trump had given them total control.

ABC News reports that the alleged power grab boiled over on Saturday when Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller and campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis got into a “screaming match” in front of other staffers, both threatening to call Trump to settle who he wants to be in charge. At one point, Miller called Ellis “crazy.”

