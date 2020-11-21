Trump ‘exploring ways to make money for relatively little work’ after leaving the White House: report

President Donald Trump’s work ethic was on display again on Saturday when he skipped a global pandemic response meeting to play golf.

The dereliction earned him the nickname “First Golfer” from the White House pool reporter on duty.

Trump apparently wants to keep up his carefree lifestyle after leaving the White House, according to a new report by The Washington Post.

“In a nod to the reality that he is destined to leave office in January, the president is seriously contemplating life beyond the White House, telling advisers that he wants to remain an omnipresent force in politics and the media — perhaps by running for the White House again,” the newspaper reported Saturday.

“rump has told confidants that he could announce a 2024 campaign before the end of this year, which would immediately set up a potential rematch with President-elect Joe Biden. Trump also has been exploring ways to make money for relatively little work, such as giving paid speeches to corporate groups or selling tickets to rallies. In addition, he may try to write a score-settling memoir of his time as president and appear on television, in a paid or unpaid capacity,” The Post explained.

Trump’s efforts to do “relatively little work” may foil his plans to start a new television network.

“Though there has also been considerable chatter among Trump’s associates about him starting a media company of his own, many close to the president said they believe that option is less likely, in part because it would be an arduous undertaking without guaranteed success,” the newspaper explained. “These advisers, like some others interviewed for this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity to candidly discuss sensitive topics.”

Regardless, Trump needs to make money.

“There is also pressure on Trump to monetize his post-presidency in light of his personal debt and legal troubles. He has payments due over the next four years for more than $400 million in loans and could incur substantial legal fees related to a bevy of investigations and lawsuits,” the newspaper reported.