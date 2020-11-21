Trump ‘exploring ways to make money for relatively little work’ after leaving the White House: report
President Donald Trump’s work ethic was on display again on Saturday when he skipped a global pandemic response meeting to play golf.
The dereliction earned him the nickname “First Golfer” from the White House pool reporter on duty.
Trump apparently wants to keep up his carefree lifestyle after leaving the White House, according to a new report by The Washington Post.
“In a nod to the reality that he is destined to leave office in January, the president is seriously contemplating life beyond the White House, telling advisers that he wants to remain an omnipresent force in politics and the media — perhaps by running for the White House again,” the newspaper reported Saturday.
“rump has told confidants that he could announce a 2024 campaign before the end of this year, which would immediately set up a potential rematch with President-elect Joe Biden. Trump also has been exploring ways to make money for relatively little work, such as giving paid speeches to corporate groups or selling tickets to rallies. In addition, he may try to write a score-settling memoir of his time as president and appear on television, in a paid or unpaid capacity,” The Post explained.
Trump’s efforts to do “relatively little work” may foil his plans to start a new television network.
“Though there has also been considerable chatter among Trump’s associates about him starting a media company of his own, many close to the president said they believe that option is less likely, in part because it would be an arduous undertaking without guaranteed success,” the newspaper explained. “These advisers, like some others interviewed for this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity to candidly discuss sensitive topics.”
Regardless, Trump needs to make money.
“There is also pressure on Trump to monetize his post-presidency in light of his personal debt and legal troubles. He has payments due over the next four years for more than $400 million in loans and could incur substantial legal fees related to a bevy of investigations and lawsuits,” the newspaper reported.
2020 Election
Trump ‘exploring ways to make money for relatively little work’ after leaving the White House: report
President Donald Trump's work ethic was on display again on Saturday when he skipped a global pandemic response meeting to play golf.
The dereliction earned him the nickname "First Golfer" from the White House pool reporter on duty.
Trump apparently wants to keep up his carefree lifestyle after leaving the White House, according to a new report by The Washington Post.
2020 Election
Trump supporter threatens to boycott Georgia runoffs if Republicans don’t overturn the will of the voters
Far-right attorney L. Lin Wood, who represents right-wing accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse and President Donald Trump, threatened on Saturday to sit out the two runoff elections in Georgia that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.
"Let's speak truth about Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA)," Wood wrote, referring to the two Republican nominees in the January runoffs.
"Why are they doing little or nothing to support efforts by GA citizens to address unlawful election and need for Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to order special session of the legislature?" Wood asked, falsely claiming that Trump won Georgia, when in reality, the Peach State was won by President-elect Joe Biden.
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump supporter — wearing a flotation device — makes a scene over masks outside his golf club
A supporter of President Donald J. Trump's "forcefully" exhaled on a protester outside of the Trump National Golf Club on Nov. 21. He was wearing a Trump flotation device when the incident occurred, but neglected to wear a mask during the confrontation.
"Get away from me," a woman could be heard saying. "If you don't have a mask, you need to back off."
The belligerent man then inhaled and exhaled powerfully in her direction. When the woman said "that's assault," the man responded, "Yeah, call the cops and ask them to come get me." He then walked away.
Watch the video below.