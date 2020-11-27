Trump had Marine One fly him directly from his golf course to his vacation at Camp David: report

President Donald Trump fly directly from his private golf course to his vacation at Camp David as the leader of the free world continues to sulk after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

“President Trump arrived at the his Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, at 10:59 am, marking his 417th day in office spent at a Trump property and his 306th day spent at a golf course,” CNN’s Jim Sciutto reported Friday.

HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte added more details.

“He has now spent 287 days on a golf course he owns in his 1,408 days in office. It was his 105th day at Sterling,” Dáte reported. “Taxpayer-paid golf tab remains at $148 million.”

NBC News captured video of Trump’s golfing and Kelly O’Donnell noted he flew directly to vacation after golfing.

Scenes from Pres. Trump’s golf outing today at his Virginia course. Different today, Marine One picked him up at his private club and flew him directly to Camp David. (@nbcnews video) pic.twitter.com/YEGA3SUA7Y — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 27, 2020