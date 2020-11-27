Quantcast
Trump had Marine One fly him directly from his golf course to his vacation at Camp David: report

1 min ago

Donald Trump boarding Marine One at Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C. (screengrab).

President Donald Trump fly directly from his private golf course to his vacation at Camp David as the leader of the free world continues to sulk after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

“President Trump arrived at the his Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, at 10:59 am, marking his 417th day in office spent at a Trump property and his 306th day spent at a golf course,” CNN’s Jim Sciutto reported Friday.

HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte added more details.

“He has now spent 287 days on a golf course he owns in his 1,408 days in office. It was his 105th day at Sterling,” Dáte reported. “Taxpayer-paid golf tab remains at $148 million.”

NBC News captured video of Trump’s golfing and Kelly O’Donnell noted he flew directly to vacation after golfing.

Trump Pentagon deploys USS Nimitz aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf: report

16 mins ago

November 27, 2020

The Pentagon is deploying a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf, CNN national security correspondent Barbara Starr reported Friday.

"The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz is being moved back into the Persian Gulf region along with other warships to provide combat support and air cover as US troops withdraw from Iraq and Afghanistan by January 15 under President Trump’s orders a defense official tells CNN," Starr reported.

"The official said the move was decided before news came of the assassination of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist," Starr explained. "But the movement of the US forces is an increased deterrence message to Iran regardless the official noted."

‘Black Friday’ sales could be strong despite the coronavirus pandemic: analysts

36 mins ago

November 27, 2020

The coronavirus is clouding "Black Friday" much as it has overshadowed 2020 in general, but some leading experts still expect strong overall sales even as shopping patterns are altered.

The more bullish case for the holiday shopping season cites robust demand for bigger-ticket items such as home improvement projects, new computers and home fitness machines as more people work from home and e-commerce grabs an ever-increasing share of the overall market.

Malls were open for business as usual on Friday, but there were early indications that the day-after-Thanksgiving crowds were more sparse this year as more consumers opt for e-commerce or for curbside pickup options because of the virus.

Utah Republican accuses Dems of ‘cheating’ in Georgia Senate runoffs — but his hometown paper doesn’t buy it

56 mins ago

November 27, 2020

A Utah Republican is facing backlash after accusing Democrats of “cheating” in the two January runoff elections in Georgia that will determine control of the United States Senate.

The Peach State will be holding two runoff elections on January 5th. There is a special election, with interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) being challenged by the Rev. Raphael Warnock. In the other race, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) is being challenged by Democrat Jon Ossoff.

In a fundraising appeal posted to social media, Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) accused Democrats of cheating in the race. But his hometown newspaper, The Salt Lake Tribune, noted there was no evidence to support his accusations.

