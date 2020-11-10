Trump insiders furious Bill Barr’s new attempt to help Trump overturn the election doesn’t go far enough: report

Allies of President Donald Trump are complaining that Attorney General Bill Barr’s memo authorizing probes into purported “voter fraud” claims isn’t going far enough to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In interviews with The Daily Beast, Trump allies complained that Barr’s voter fraud memo was too late to really make an impact on the 2020 election, which major media outlets officially called for President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday.

“This is not what some of us wanted,” one senior Trump official said. “This is not what I wanted.”

The official then said it was time for Barr to “put up or shut up” in his efforts to help the Trump campaign.

Another Trump campaign aide said they were pessimistic about Barr’s actions, and noted that “U.S. Attorney investigations take forever” to complete.

One anonymous DOJ prosecutor tells The Daily Beast that Barr’s memo seems like a last-ditch gasp at pleasing the president rather than a scorched-Earth effort to overturn the results.

“A nationwide call smacks of desperation,” they said. “They’re looking far and wide because they don’t have anything specific. If you had good evidence of fraud in Pennsylvania, or Georgia, you would focus there. DOJ hasn’t lent itself so far to any of the pending [Trump campaign] claims yet, indicating that nothing they’ve seen so far has a shred of merit they’re willing to tie themselves to.”