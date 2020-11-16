Trump is in the midst of a ‘temper tantrum’ with his ‘I WON THE ELECTION’ tweet: reporter
President Donald Trump late on Sunday night unleashed an angry all-caps tweet that falsely declared, “I WON THE ELECTION!”
Politico reporter Anna Palmer on Monday told CNN that the president is still in denial about having lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden and compared his actions to those of a toddler.
“The president seems to still be kind of holding a temper tantrum, frankly,” she said. “Last night at 11:55, he tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION!” If that’s not what losing sounds like, I don’t know what it is.”
She then said even Republicans were getting fed up with the president’s antics.
“Every single other person, Republicans alike for the post part, are really shaking their heads at him,” she said. “To your point, this isn’t even just, ‘Oh, he’s having a temper tantrum, we’ll just let him do this for the next several days until the transfer of power happens.’ There’s real implications here when it comes to the U.S. security, when it comes to how foreign governments are looking at this, but also just even the transition of power and making sure that President-elect Joe Biden can get the preparation he needs.”
She added that, “right now, that’s not happening.”
Watch the video below.
In the lead-up to the American presidential election, it was estimated that the risk of post-election violence was high.
Retailers in American cities were correct in being cautious in preparing for damage and theft due to contested election results. So far in 2020, the Insurance Information Institute estimated sustained losses of over $1 billion, making this year's social justice protests perhaps the costliest civil disorder in United States history.
