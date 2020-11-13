Donald Trump is plotting a ‘four year campaign of vengeance’ after leaving the Oval Office: WaPo reporter

President Donald Trump will likely never concede defeat in the 2020 presidential election, but he’s nonetheless already plotting how to get revenge on his foes after he inevitably leaves the White House on January 20th.

While appearing on CNN, Washington Post reporter Toluse Olorunnipa said that the president wants to make several people pay not only for his humiliating defeat in this year’s election, but also for the miserable time he’s had while serving as president.

“He is not likely to actually concede defeat,” Olorunnipa said. “He’s more likely to obviously leave the White House by January 20th, but to leave in a huff and vowing to get revenge on all of the enemies that he thinks has been conspiring against him since he took office.”

The reporter then broke down just how many enemies Trump believes he has to destroy before potentially running for president again in 2024.

“He says that big tech and big money are against him,” he explained. “He has all of the grievances that he needs to build up a four-year campaign of vengeance.”

Watch the video below.