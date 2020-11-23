Trump is trying to ‘monetize defeat’ by bilking fans for a personal ‘slush fund’: Ex-GOP lawmaker
Former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) on Monday said that President Donald Trump likely knows he lost the 2020 presidential election but is taking one more opportunity to bilk his supporters for cash before leaving on January 20th.
Appearing on CNN, Dent argued that the president is already angling for a new grift after leaving the White House, and he’s getting an early start on it by asking fans to donate to his legal defense fund.
“This is just Donald Trump trying to monetize defeat,” he explained. “He’s raising money for his leadership PAC and try to monetize defeat with Trump TV or a Trump digital platform.”
Host Alisyn Camerota interrupted to ask Dent if he was accusing the president of creating a personal “slush fund” with supporters’ donations.
“That’s what it sounds like to me, because nothing else makes any sense,” Dent said.
He then said that Trump might be trying to delegitimize Biden’s victory because he felt Democrats tried to delegitimize him in 2016.
“This is a matter of spite and vindictiveness,” he said.
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
What will American politics be like after Trump? First of all, he’s not going away
2020 Election
Calls grow to fire Chuck Todd for ‘malfeasance of journalism’ after allowing Republican to push pro-Trump falsehoods
Chuck Todd is once again under fire, as calls mount to fire the host of NBC News' once-venerated "Meet the Press."
Todd on Sunday hosted Republican U.S. Congressman Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, an early supporter of Donald Trump, and allowed him to lie on-air with nearly no push-back.
Among the lies Rep. Cramer spewed in just 21 seconds: The Obama administration spied on Donald Trump, the Mueller Russia investigation "started with no evidence and ended proving that there was no evidence," and the impeachment of the President was "crazy."
2020 Election
Here’s how Native Americans shaped Trump’s presidency – and helped bring him down
When Fox News called the state of Arizona for Joe Biden, it sent shockwaves through Donald Trump’s campaign team. Since 1952, the state had only voted for a Democrat nominee once before. But as the counting in the state moved into its final stage the narrow nature of Joe Biden’s victory there started to become apparent. With an advantage of less than 12,000 votes, Biden could not have taken the state without Navajo voters.