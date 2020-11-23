Quantcast
Trump is trying to ‘monetize defeat’ by bilking fans for a personal ‘slush fund’: Ex-GOP lawmaker

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump lies to reporters about the Mueller report (Screen cap).

Former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) on Monday said that President Donald Trump likely knows he lost the 2020 presidential election but is taking one more opportunity to bilk his supporters for cash before leaving on January 20th.

Appearing on CNN, Dent argued that the president is already angling for a new grift after leaving the White House, and he’s getting an early start on it by asking fans to donate to his legal defense fund.

“This is just Donald Trump trying to monetize defeat,” he explained. “He’s raising money for his leadership PAC and try to monetize defeat with Trump TV or a Trump digital platform.”

Host Alisyn Camerota interrupted to ask Dent if he was accusing the president of creating a personal “slush fund” with supporters’ donations.

“That’s what it sounds like to me, because nothing else makes any sense,” Dent said.

He then said that Trump might be trying to delegitimize Biden’s victory because he felt Democrats tried to delegitimize him in 2016.

“This is a matter of spite and vindictiveness,” he said.

Watch the video below.


