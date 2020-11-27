Quantcast
Trump kids shamed for gathering for Thanksgiving five days after Don Jr’s coronavirus diagnosis

2 hours ago

Trump family at Camp David (Twitter)

President Donald Trump’s children gathered together to celebrate Thanksgiving only five days after his namesake eldest son announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Trump children and their families celebrated the holiday at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, as many Americans across the country scaled back their own gatherings to contain the major outbreak of new COVID-19 cases.

“Got to start our Thanksgiving a little bit early,” Donald Trump Jr. posted on his Instagram account. “I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to be cleared to be with my family but I got the medical OK I’m all done with the Rona so @kimberlyguilfoyle and I made our back up plan meal today and are just going to double up on the Thanksgiving day feast.”

Later that evening, Dan Scavino, the White House deputy chief of staff for communications and director of social media, posted a photo of the Trump children and their partners sitting around a fire pit at Camp David.

Other Twitter users were outraged.

