Trump kids shamed for gathering for Thanksgiving five days after Don Jr’s coronavirus diagnosis

President Donald Trump’s children gathered together to celebrate Thanksgiving only five days after his namesake eldest son announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Trump children and their families celebrated the holiday at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, as many Americans across the country scaled back their own gatherings to contain the major outbreak of new COVID-19 cases.

“Got to start our Thanksgiving a little bit early,” Donald Trump Jr. posted on his Instagram account. “I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to be cleared to be with my family but I got the medical OK I’m all done with the Rona so @kimberlyguilfoyle and I made our back up plan meal today and are just going to double up on the Thanksgiving day feast.”

Later that evening, Dan Scavino, the White House deputy chief of staff for communications and director of social media, posted a photo of the Trump children and their partners sitting around a fire pit at Camp David.

Other Twitter users were outraged.

The Covid Crew! — Peter (@pastapete68) November 27, 2020

Hells welcoming committee. — Lucy did not vote for Mitch❄🌈🌊🕊💚💛💜❤💙 (@ditchmitchffs) November 27, 2020

Scamalot — CheekyMe (aka Moxee) 😏 (@MoxeeBeMe) November 27, 2020

Is Jr out of quarantine already? — Cynthia Foster (@cynthiafoster06) November 27, 2020

Wait, isn’t that obnoxious guy on the left COVID-19 positive? Does he think fire flames will burn up the virus? — Jan (@janthewordnerd) November 27, 2020

Grifty McGrifterson and his band of grifters. — George A Alper (@georgeAaronAlp) November 27, 2020

So tired of my tax dollars wasted on this family. Pack up. — Jennifer (@jerseymom473) November 27, 2020

Pay your damn campaign bills. Trump owes El Paso, TX over $500k and they could use that money now. — SSton (@SharinStone) November 27, 2020

Can’t wait until they are all gone. Back in their natural habitats. — Christina 🇺🇸 (@duffygirl8) November 27, 2020

We’ve inventoried the silverware. — EricBeringer (@BeringerEric) November 27, 2020

Continuing the super spread — CoCo Bonita-“Don’t mess with me” (@cobonita) November 27, 2020

