Trump lashes out at ’60 Minutes’ interview with ex-cybersecurity chief using more false conspiracy theories
President Donald Trump apparently watched the “60 Minutes” interview with Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
According to Krebs, the election was the most secure election in history, and none of Trump’s claims of fraud are valid. He explained that there would have been a huge difference in votes during the recount if there was fraud. There are not.
“[email protected] never asked us for a comment about their ridiculous, one sided story on election security, which is an international joke,” tweeted Trump on Sunday evening. “Our 2020 Election, from poorly rated Dominion to a Country FLOODED with unaccounted for Mail-In ballots, was probably our least secure EVER!”
The tweet came about half an hour after Trump claimed he would have more lawsuits in his effort to overturn the election.
We have some big things happening in our various litigations on the Election Hoax. Everybody knows it was Rigged. They know Biden didn’t get more votes from the Black community than Obama, & certainly didn’t get 80,000,000 votes. Look what happened in Detroit, Philadelphia, plus!
Trump has been spreading conspiracy theories about the electronic voting machine company Dominion being owned by Hugo Chávez, who has been dead for seven years.
It’s unclear why “60 Minutes” didn’t reach out for comment, but it possibly came from the fact that Trump’s comments on the matter have been made clear through his Twitter account.
