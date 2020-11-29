Trump’s ex-election security official attacks Giuliani for ‘apparent attempt to undermine confidence in the election’

President Donald Trump and his legal crew of misfit attorneys have waged 39 lawsuits to overturn the 2020 election. All but one of them has been laughed out of court. Trump and his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, have continued going to court in an attempt to get a legal challenge to the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump also fired his cybersecurity czar responsible for securing the election after refusing to corroborate the story that the election was stolen.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with “60 Minutes,” Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, explained that Giuliani and Trump are apparently attempting “to undermine confidence in the election, to confuse people, to scare people.”

“We can go on and on with all the farcical claims alleging interference in the 2020 election, but the proof is in the ballots. The recounts are consistent with the initial count,” Krebs told “60 Minutes” host Scott Pelley. “The American people should have 100% confidence in their vote.

He went on to lament that what Trump and Giuliani are doing to sow further division in the country is “a travesty” because the result has been all these death threats to election officials, to secretaries of state.”

“They’re defending democracy,” Krebs said of the election officials.

See the video below: