Trump’s ex-election security official attacks Giuliani for ‘apparent attempt to undermine confidence in the election’
President Donald Trump and his legal crew of misfit attorneys have waged 39 lawsuits to overturn the 2020 election. All but one of them has been laughed out of court. Trump and his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, have continued going to court in an attempt to get a legal challenge to the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump also fired his cybersecurity czar responsible for securing the election after refusing to corroborate the story that the election was stolen.
In an interview with “60 Minutes,” Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, explained that Giuliani and Trump are apparently attempting “to undermine confidence in the election, to confuse people, to scare people.”
“We can go on and on with all the farcical claims alleging interference in the 2020 election, but the proof is in the ballots. The recounts are consistent with the initial count,” Krebs told “60 Minutes” host Scott Pelley. “The American people should have 100% confidence in their vote.
He went on to lament that what Trump and Giuliani are doing to sow further division in the country is “a travesty” because the result has been all these death threats to election officials, to secretaries of state.”
“They’re defending democracy,” Krebs said of the election officials.
2020 Election
‘Tired of winning yet?’: Trump ridiculed for spending $3 million to get Biden more Wisconsin votes
President Donald Trump spent $3 million to pay for a recount in two Wisconsin counties that were heavily Democratic. Joe Biden is still the winner by more than 20,000 votes. Biden got 87 more votes, paid for by Trump, for a total of $34,000 each.
In Dane County Trump got just 45 more votes in a county where he lost by more than 181,000. Milwaukee County, Trump helped Biden's lead grow by 132 votes. It was a net gain for Biden by 87 votes once the counties finished.
2020 Election
Federalist reporter claims Stacy Abrams is ‘dangerous’ for promoting voting
In an interview Sunday with Fox News' Arthel Neville, senior editor of The Federalist, Chris Bedford, said he felt Stacey Abrams was "dangerous" for promoting that people participate in democracy - by voting.
"She's been very effective on pushing mail-in voting on a massive level," he said of Abrams, calling it "dangerous on every level."
He also claimed, "Hillary Clinton still seems to believe that she's president." When the host pushed back to say that "Clinton conceded in an appropriate time," he pushed back.
"There's a lot of money spent on t-shirts that say otherwise," he argued.
2020 Election
City and state governments are desperate without COVID stimulus — and cuts are about to be deep
The nation's state and local governments have been hit the hardest during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic than any other time over the last 70 years and now The Wall Street Journal reports the economic downturn could be even worse next year.
Governments went into the downturn with fat reserve funds and have benefited from federal aid. Barring a quick economic recovery or another round of stimulus, state and local officials could have to make more cuts.