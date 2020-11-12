Trump lawyers desperately filing suits against Michigan election in Washington, DC financial claims court

President Donald Trump’s lawyers are now trying another tactic in their lawsuits to win swing states they lost in the 2020 election.

According to court filings, Donald J. Trump for President, INC filed a suit in the US Court of Federal Claims demanding an injunction with the U.S. Government named as the defendant. Texas law professor Steve Vladeck explained on Twitter that the complaint alleges a financial crime against the federal government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suit merely challenges the vote-counting in Wayne County, Michigan, which is the Detroit area.

Here's the complaint. I'm not kidding: They literally filed the W.D. Mich. complaint in a different court that only hears monetary claims against the federal government:https://t.co/13nw83bGC7 — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) November 12, 2020

Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance called it “a whole new level of low in Trump-world lawyering.” She noted that it’s saying a lot given what Americans have seen from Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani.

And, we've reached a whole new level of low in Trump-world lawyering, which is saying a lot after Rudy's appearances in the Borat movie & at 4-Seasons Landscaping. https://t.co/9VHIXSL9RO — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has begged his supporters to support the legal effort with contributions, but much of the money is reportedly going to retire Trump’s debt.

Trump’s lawyer claimed that it was an accident and “Pacer misfiled this case.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, the case caption "Donald J. Trump for President v. USA" does exist on Pacer right now. But I'm told from the lawyer on record this is a mistake–"Pacer misfiled this case," he says; it should be in Western Michigan's US District Court https://t.co/qQkMSoblyX — Katelyn Polantz (@kpolantz) November 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti disputed the claim, saying that PACER “doesn’t choose what court a case is filed in. The lawyer does.”

Not credible—PACER doesn’t choose what court a case is filed in. The lawyer does. https://t.co/wxOtgXvlpc — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) November 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full legal filing uploaded to Just Security’s site.