Trump receives ‘total shellacking’ in Pennsylvania court — judge tosses out his ‘shoddy legal arguments’: legal experts

President Donald Trump’s campaign lost again in court on Saturday.

Trump was urged to “stop the shenanigans” after the ruling.

“Huge loss for Trump in the big federal court challenge. Scathing opinion. Calls it meritless. This thing is way over,” former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal explained.

University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck described the ruling as a “total shellacking.”

As expected, Judge Brann has dismissed the Trump campaign’s broad-based challenge to Pennsylvania’s election results, including its effort to throw out *all* mail-in ballots. And he has a few choice words for Trump’s lawyers along the way. In lay terms, it’s a total shellacking. https://t.co/91L9glgMfI pic.twitter.com/xnYfeTNNCE — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) November 21, 2020

UC Irvine law and political science professor said he expected such a result.

From the judge on the merits: "Plaintiffs’ only remaining claim alleges a violation of equal protection. This claim, like Frankenstein’s Monster, has been haphazardly stitched together from two distinct theories in an attempt to avoid controlling precedent." — Rick Hasen, Mr. Practicing Attorney (@rickhasen) November 21, 2020

Marc Elias, who is leading the legal effort for Democrats, explained how he saw the ruling.

For non-lawyers, this is what a complete ass-kicking of the president's legal effort looks like.🥳 pic.twitter.com/uGrTVHT0LX — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 21, 2020

🚨WAR ROOM ALERT: Trump and his allies are now 2-34 in court. pic.twitter.com/ul4mzS0RNc — Democracy Docket (@DemocracyDocket) November 21, 2020