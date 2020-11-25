Trump slammed by Pennsylvania’s AG for his ‘devoid of reality’ outburst during GOP’s ‘fake hearing’
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro blasted Donald Trump on Wednesday after the president insisted that he had won the state “by a lot.”
Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania held a hearing with Rudy Giuliani at the Wyndham Hotel in Gettysburg to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 election. Trump phoned into the meeting to demand that election officials “turn over the results” of the election because of alleged voter fraud.
“The sitting president’s remarks today were devoid of reality,” Shapiro wrote on Twitter.
“The election is over. Pennsylvania has certified results & declared Joe Biden the winner of our Commonwealth.”
“Lying through a cell phone at a fake hearing changes nothing,” Shapiro added.
Trump calls into Pennsylvania hearing to rant: ‘This election was rigged’ — ‘we won all of these swing states by a lot’
President Donald Trump called into a Pennsylvania meeting hosted by Republican state lawmakers on Wednesday, and insisted that he had actually won the 2020 presidential election.
"This election was rigged and we can't let that happen," Trump said. "We won Pennsylvania by a lot. And we won all of these swing states by a lot."
"Anybody watching television the night of the election was saying 'Wow, I was called by the biggest political people, congratulations, sir, on a big win. And all of a sudden ballots were dumped all over the place and a lot of horrible things happened," he continued.
