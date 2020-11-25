Trump slammed by Pennsylvania’s AG for his ‘devoid of reality’ outburst during GOP’s ‘fake hearing’

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro blasted Donald Trump on Wednesday after the president insisted that he had won the state “by a lot.”

Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania held a hearing with Rudy Giuliani at the Wyndham Hotel in Gettysburg to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 election. Trump phoned into the meeting to demand that election officials “turn over the results” of the election because of alleged voter fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The sitting president’s remarks today were devoid of reality,” Shapiro wrote on Twitter.

“The election is over. Pennsylvania has certified results & declared Joe Biden the winner of our Commonwealth.”

“Lying through a cell phone at a fake hearing changes nothing,” Shapiro added.